Pirates get road win over Red Devils
RUSSELL (Ky.) — A late drive for the go-ahead score. That was what it took for the Wheelersburg Pirates (2-1) to come away with a 28-21 road victory over host Russell (Ky.) — in an inter-state rivalry game on Friday night. After the Red Devils tied the game...
WSAZ
Ohio River Revival in Ironton this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer might be wrapping up, but it’s still the perfect time for live music. Bob Delong stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Ohio River Revival, a free concert on the Ironton River Front this weekend. You can learn more here.
Portsmouth Times
Derby dunks 2,000 ducks
As people enjoyed the riverfront and downtown activities for Portsmouth River Days, Friends of Portsmouth volunteers and staff were working tirelessly to not only directly manage the event and make sure things run smoothly, but also working on fundraising efforts to make the $100,000 event possible. The latest big fundraising...
Portsmouth Times
Typhoon Tommy tears up the water
Watersports returned to River Days with jet ski racing and freestyle events performed by Typhoon Tommy (Thomas Nuttall) and the USA Freestyle team. This is the second year Nuttall has appeared at River Days, this time bringing the Great Lakes Watercross team to participate in the racing aspects of the weekend. Watersports have been a key part of River Days since the beginning, and this season was no different.
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
WTAP
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Someone has to hear all these hundreds of voices begging for help,” says Ohio Valley University 2019 graduate, Sydnee Shipley. “And we’re not going to be quiet until we have answers.”. Many former students have found it hard to get their official...
WSAZ
Fire crews battle flames at West Hamlin home
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Fire crews in Hamlin battled fierce flames Tuesday morning. According to West Hamlin Fire and Rescue Station 500 was dispatched to assist Station 400 at a house fire on Baker Street around 6:20 a.m. Flames were shooting from the roof of the home when crews arrived...
WOUB
WOUB experience changed career direction for Skip Porter
ATHENS, OH – When Skip Porter first came to Ohio University in 1985, he thought he wanted to be a recording engineer. “My high school advisor in Cincinnati suggested Ohio University to me because of the hands-on experience available,” said Porter. “He told me that Athens was the place to be.”
Metro News
Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
Edwards lists accomplishments, Conrath points out stark differences between the two
Labor Day traditionally is the unofficial start of the campaign season and two local residents who may end up in a fight for the Ohio State House’s 94th District seat have wasted no time in pointing out their stark differences. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is up for re-election in November for the seat that Athens lawyer and businesswoman Tanya Conrath hopes to take. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican...
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
wfxrtv.com
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
Portsmouth Times
River Days Parade a soggy success
Despite the rain, parade watchers and River Days fans gathered in masses for the annual River Days Parade. This is year 59 of one of the longest running parades in Ohio. “It poured down the rain and we had a lot of muddy feet, but, other than that I think it went really well,” says Stan Tackett, parade organizer. “There’s probably about 175 floats in the parade today. It’s the largest grand parade in the state of Ohio and it’s the largest daytime single parade for any event.”
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announces early bear hunting opportunities
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from September 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell,...
WSAZ
Crash backs up I-64 West traffic
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer is backing up traffic late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the Institute exit. That’s around the 51-mile marker. No injuries were...
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident sends truck driver to the hospital in serious condition
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A truck driver is in serious condition today after being involved in a rollover crash in Athens County. According to the Albany Fire Department, the accident occurred this morning along route 689. The driver, firefighters said, had to be extricated from the wreckage. He was...
sciotopost.com
A Southern Ohio Town is Hosting a Harry Potter Festival in November
Ironton – Dust off your wands and sharpen your casting skills, the City of Ironton will host a Magic-themed festival for all wizards and muggles. This fall November 12th – 13th the 2022 Ironton Wizardfest will commence that will host all kinds of wizard events. According to the...
