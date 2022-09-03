Read full article on original website
NBA YoungBoy Announces Ninth Child, Releases New Video ‘Purge Me’
Nick Cannon’s run of children may have overshadowed NBA Youngboy. The Louisiana rapper hit Instagram to announce his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle is pregnant. The reveal of the engagement and baby was completed with a photo of a baby bump and ring on her finger. The reveal Instagram post...
NBA・
Made in America Cancels Kodak Black’s Set After He’s Late, Black Calls Out JAY-Z and Festival Coordinators
Kodak Black was supposed to perform at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia over the weekend. Due to his tardiness, he was scratched from the lineup. After finding out he wouldn’t take the stage, Kodak Black hit Instagram to address his fans. “Aye, Made In America, I don’t...
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and More Win Emmys for 2022 Superbowl Halftime Show
There are a bunch of new EMMY Award winners in Hip-Hop. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent won two Creative Arts EMMY Awards for their performance at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowel LVI Halftime Show. The wins were for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety special.
[WATCH] Spider Loc Recalls Fabolous Asking Suge Knight Why Did He Diss Him on Hot 97
Loso wasn’t trying to have Suge Knight speak crazy on his name. Spider Loc visited to Cam Capone News and revealed that Fabolous pulled up on Suge Knight and asked him about some comments he said on Hot 97. Fresh out of jail and in New York City, Suge...
Bun B & Est Gee Joins Yella Beezy On ‘Pimp C’ Music Video
Always keepin’ it trill. After turning up the heat last month with his new mixtape, Bad Azz Yella Boy, Asylum’s Yella Beezy cranks up the heat as he pays homage to the legendary Texas rapper Pimp C with his new single “Pimp C” featuring EST Gee, which is accompanied with a music video featuring a guest appearances with Pimp C’s UGK rap partner, Bun B. Baccend Beezy continues his infectious return with another impressive southern-fried rap. He spits:
Punch TDE Reveals That Kendrick Lamar Wanted To Redo His “Control” Verse
Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Big Sean’s “Control” still remains a topic for today. It cemented K.Dot as a top tier MC and as the de facto leader of his generation of rappers. In a new interview with the My Expert Opinion podcast, TDE President, Punch, revealed that Kendrick actually wanted to redo his verse to allow Big Sean to do another verse. However, he was ultimately able to convince Kendrick to leave the verse as is.
Today In Hip Hop History: Jay-Z Released His 11th LP ‘The Blueprint 3’ 12 Years Ago
On this date in 2009, Hip Hop’s most recognized cultural icon dropped his eleventh album entitled The Blueprint 3 on the Roc Nation/Asylum/Atlantic imprint. Produced by Hov himself, Kanye, No I.D.This Jigga project boasted more guest appearances than any of his previously released full-length albums, the Neptunes, Swizz Beatz, and several others. The singles from this LP are arguably some of Jay-Z’s most recognized songs by millennials; “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” “Run This Town,” ” “Empire State of Mind” and “On to the Next One” were chart-topping tracks during the summer and fall of 2009 and will forever be remembered as some of Hov’s most revered hits.
Joyner Lucas Delivers a Backwards Freestyle During Visit to Funk Flex
On Funkmaster Flex’s famed show, Joyner Lucas performed a backwards freestyle over the beat from “Nas Is Like” and the instrumental from “Realest N****s.”. After Flex challenged Joyner to perform the extraordinary feat, the idea for the one-of-a-kind freestyle delivery emerged. In an earlier “Backwords” video from 2015, Joyner rapped the song’s lyrics both forward and backwards while shooting hoops in the park. But now, rather than singing the rhymes, Joyner delivered them in a freestyle on Flex’s well-known stage.
Jennifer Hudson’s New Talk Show to Have Simon Cowell as First Guest
Jennifer Hudson is getting ready for the launch of her new talk show series, The Jennifer Hudson Show. The show is set to premiere next Monday, Sept. 12, and will have Simon Cowell on as the show’s first guest. According to PEOPLE, the conversation will be the first sit-down...
Young Guru Proves Jay-Z Did “God Did” Verse In One Take
Jay-Z recently set the rap world ablaze after the release of DJ Khaled’s latest album God Did, where he rapped for 4 minutes straight on the song of the same name. Fans and critics have called the verse one of Jay’s best of his career, and have called into question whether he actually did the verse in just one take.
Happy Birthday To N.W.A./Ruthless Records Founder Eazy-E! (RIP)
Despite the fact that the Hip Hop community lost this giant in the game over two decades ago, the legacy of Eazy-E will always be seen, heard and celebrated by the culture of Hip Hop. Eazy-E was born Eric Lynn Wright on this date in 1964 in Compton, California. As...
Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage Video’ Apology During London Stand Up Set
The slap saga never ends. Chris Rock has formally made a statement about Will SMith’s late July apology video. Appearing at The O2 arena in London for a coheadlining show with dave Chappelle, Rock slammed the effort calling it a “hostage video.”. According to Deadline, Rock used a...
Nav Reveals Cover Art for New Album ‘Demons Protected by Angels’
Nav is ready to drop off his new album, Demons Protected by Angels. The work is set to drop later this week and was previewed by the single “Never Sleep,” which features Travis Scott and Lil Baby. Ahead of the Friday release, Nav has shared the album cover.
50 Cent Trolls The Game After Winning Emmy: ‘I’m Sorry You Didn’t Get One’
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent won two Creative Arts EMMY Awards for their performance at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowel LVI Halftime Show. The wins were for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety special. The show dubbed...
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Their Debut Joint Album ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
Quavo and Takeoff have announced their joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links, set to release October 7, 2022, on Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records. The album announcement comes after the recent single “Big Stunna,” featuring Birdman, and “Us Vs. Them,” featuring Gucci Mane. The opening single for the album was “Hotel Lobby,” which has reached nearly 200 million streams worldwide.
Bow Wow Barks Back at Critics of His $1000 Meet & Greet Tickets
After Chris Brown charged $1,000 for his viral meet-and-greet, Bow Wow joined in, dropping a “Diamond VIP Package” online for fans to consider for the upcoming Millenium Tour Dates. The immediate response from fans wasn’t the warmest. The $1,000 package, dubbed the “ultimate hangout with Bow Wow,”...
Big Sean’s ‘Detroit’ Hits Streaming Platforms On 10th Anniversary
The Detroit mixtape is one of the defining projects in Big Sean‘s career. On the tape’s 10th anniversary, the father-to-be releases it onto streaming platforms via Def Jam Recordings. For the anniversary, Sean Don extends the project with a bonus track, “More Thoughts”. Following the landmark...
Netflix Series Orders ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Starring Vince Staples
Netflix announced on Tuesday morning (September 6) the pilot and series order of the comedy series, The Vince Staples Show, starring-headlined-executive produced by popular recording artists/actor Vince Staples — Deadline reports. Joining Staples as a co-star on the upcoming series is accomplished actor/director/executive produced/creator Kenya Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society.
Justin Bieber Cancels Remainder of ‘Justice World Tour’ to ‘Rest and Get Better’
After restarting his Justice Tour following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, Justin Bieber has announced that he will once again take time away. Hitting Instagram, Bieber announced that he could not complete the set of shows and would pause the tour to “rest and get better. Bieber revealed he...
The Weeknd Cuts LA Tour Stop Short After He Loses His Voice on Stage
The Weeknd was all ready to go for his Los Angeles show, but his voice was not. The Toronto legend had to cut his After Hours Til Dawn Tour stop at SoFi Stadium short after his voice went out on him. “I personally want to apologize to you guys,” The...
