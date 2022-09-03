Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
'No Free Lunch': Jerry Jones 'Blaming' Dak Prescott for Cowboys Cap Concerns?
Do recent remarks suggest Jerry offered up too large a slice to quarterback Dak Prescott?
Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback
Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission
Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks
The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Derek Brown’s League Winners to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are players that have league-winning upside in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
Texans Release Notable Running Back On Monday
As the team welcomed wide receiver Chris Conley back, the Houston Texans reportedly cut ties with a former 1,000-yard rusher on Monday. According to "Houston Football Show" co-host Jayson Braddock, the Texans signed Chris Conley back to its practice squad and released Marlon Mack. Braddock noted that the team needed...
Trace McSorley promoted from practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals have promoted quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice squad. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) With Colt McCoy sent to IR with an arm injury, McSorley is the Cardinals' new backup quarterback. Kyler Murray has been relatively healthy for most of his career but missed three games last season, which McCoy started. McSorley has an intriguing skillset but has not yet shown enough to be relied on as a capable backup. The entire offense will take a massive hit in fantasy value if McSorley has to make any starts this season.
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
Detroit GM Brad Holmes' actions and words say his Lions will never draft a LB early
One of the more candid tidbits from last week’s press conference featuring Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew came with the very last question. Holmes provided an honest answer that confirms what his actions in two years of running the Lions have indicated:. Do not...
Do Not Draft List (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at players our analysts’ 2022 Do Not Draft List. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
HC Matt LaFleur puts Packers wide receivers on notice
The Green Bay Packers’ offense is going to look drastically different in 2022. Losing your number one and two wide receiver on your depth chart will do that. Davante Adams is now catching passes from Derek Carr in Vegas. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. That means that Allen Lazard and (likely) Sammy Watkins will be competing for that number one wide receiver spot. However, Green Bay’s offense figures to go much deeper than whoever lines up at WR1. LaFleur had a pretty telling comment regarding this year’s wide receiver room in Green Bay.
Chris Conley signs with Texans' practice squad
Conley has bounced around like a ping pong ball with the Texans over the last week, getting released, re-signing, being released again, and now re-siging. Conley was a regular receiver for Houston last year so it's not a surprise that they're doing what they can to keep him in the organization. Even if he gets playing time, however, Nico Collins has emerged as the No. 2 receiving option behind Brandin Cooks, so Conley likely won't be relevant for fantasy purposes this season.
