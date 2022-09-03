The Arizona Cardinals have promoted quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice squad. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) With Colt McCoy sent to IR with an arm injury, McSorley is the Cardinals' new backup quarterback. Kyler Murray has been relatively healthy for most of his career but missed three games last season, which McCoy started. McSorley has an intriguing skillset but has not yet shown enough to be relied on as a capable backup. The entire offense will take a massive hit in fantasy value if McSorley has to make any starts this season.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO