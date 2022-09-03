Read full article on original website
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
dawgpost.com
Former Gator Coach Dan Mullen Predicts Georgia Bulldogs Will Win National Championship
ATHENS - It looks like Dan Mullen clearly knows who his daddy is. It’s Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. After getting thrown out of Gainesville last year, the former Florida Gators head coach is now a college football analyst at ESPN, and he obviously knows how good the Georgia Bulldogs are.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Kevin Butler’s Players of the Game
Each week, Georgia and Chicago Bears Hall of Fame legend Kevin Butler picks his Players of the Game. A member of numerous Halls of Fame and holder of a slew of records, Butler co-hosts DawgTalk on Georgia Football Saturdays and the famous Bulldog Brunch from the Hilltop Grille on Sundays. — Compiled by Jeff Dantzler.
Jones County News
Bo knows: ‘they’re just really good’
Even after transferring out of the SEC West last season, longtime Auburn Tiger and now Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix would have to face his foe from the East once again: the Georgia defense. In last Saturday’s game against the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs, Nix was 21-for-37 passing with...
bulldawgillustrated.com
The moral of the story, to be elite, it starts with taking care of business at home and any other games played in the state
There was North Carolina in 1948. Houston in 1968. And a heart removal and disintegration against Auburn in 2005. In the Southeastern Conference era, Georgia has had 14 teams that have won the league and/or national championship. The Bulldogs were consensus national champions in 1942. Georgia was the undisputed, unanimous national champion of 1980 and 2021. It should also be noted that the Bulldogs were voted No. 1 in at least one poll when going 11-0 in 1946, and in 1968. The same goes for 1927, before the SEC, when a whopping 22 schools played in a giant Southern Conference. We seem to be trending back to that size. But I digress.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says Georgia has a colorful description for freshman mistakes
Kirby Smart expects plenty from freshman players, and when they make mistakes, the Georgia coaching staff has a colorful term for them. “They have a lot to improve on,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “The most obvious is there was a lot of mistakes — mistakes that even they’ll tell you, we call them WTFs. There’s a lot of things, like, ‘Why did you do that? You didn’t do that all year. The largest growth for those games is game one, 2, 3. In terms of reaction to their mistakes and what makes a guy. … It allows a player to not make the most glaring mistake. Things that you’ve repped a lot.”
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
Clemson Fan Beat Up in Fight During Georgia Tech Game
Fans got into a vicious fight in the stands of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red and Black
UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more
In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
wuga.org
Morning headlines: ACC Commissioners vote to fund homelessness plan
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners voted to spend $133,000 on a strategic plan to address the county’s growing homelessness problem at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. The plan, which will be produced in the coming months by a consulting firm based in the Washington, DC area, was characterized by some critics as just another study without action accompanying it. But supporters of the plan say that it’s not just another study but a way to convene and better organize the array of resources Athens has to combat homelessness – both in terms of money and in terms of the organizations working on the problem.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville
This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
flagpole.com
Immediate Housing and Roommate Regrets
I am living off campus for the first time, and I’m having kind of a hard time. I have two roommates: one who is a casual friend from school, and the other is one of their friends. The place that we’re renting is not in very good condition. The floors are uneven, and it smells old (if that makes sense). At first I thought it was going to be a cool old house, but now it’s just a gross old house. On top of that, my roommates are jerks—I don’t know how else to put it. They drink too much and are loud, they leave messes around the house, and one doesn’t pick up after their super sweet cat. I hate the thought of forfeiting my deposit, but I’m not sure how much more I can take. Any advice?
exoticspotter.com
Shelby Cobra | Spotted in Alpharetta, Georgia
My Aunt spotted this outside her apartment building. The dude who owns it evidently used to work for Shelby. This is an amazing car. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
WYFF4.com
At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says
HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
Buford school district employee sues district, alleging retaliation
Buford City Schools and its superintendent and deputy superintendent are named in a lawsuit by a district employee who alleges she faced retaliation over problems she attempted to address.
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
accesswdun.com
Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man
Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
