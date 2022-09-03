ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

COVID-19 testing kiosks installed at Georgia Southern

Students at Georgia Southern University will now have access to free, unlimited COVID-19 testing through two new kiosks. The kiosks provide PCR tests. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has placed two new COVID-19 testing kiosks on campuses in Statesboro and Savannah. “Having these kiosks on our campuses is...
STATESBORO, GA
#Business Industry#Linus Business
Betty Wilson Grice

Betty Wilson Grice

Betty Wilson Grice, 91, the Grice family Matriarch, died September 7, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient facility in Statesboro. She was a Tattnall County native who lived in Evans County most of her life. She had been a resident of Southern Manor Senior Living, with her beloved daughter Glenda Grice, for the past three years.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro apartment heavily damaged by fire

Statesboro and Bulloch Fire departments responded to a statesboro apartment fire on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 6:15 pm to a fire in building Y at the Copper Beech apartment complex in the 1400 block of Plantation Circle in Statesboro. Flames and heavy smoke...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Whitney Lavoie joins Grice Connect as Assignment Editor

Statesboro native Whitney Turner Lavoie has joined Grice Connect as Assignment Editor. In this role, she is responsible for sourcing content throughout the community and assigning work to Grice Connect’s network of stringers and reporters. “Thanks to the financial support of community leaders like Assured Partners Insurance, Franklin Motor...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

EGSC’s annual Bobcat Regatta returns this month

East Georgia State College (EGSC) invites you on campus for a day of family activities and a friendly competition – the Bobcat Regatta. EGSC’s Annual Family and Friends Fun Day is returning on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of EGSC-Swainsboro. The...
SWAINSBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Shanyla “Nyla” Tyson

Miss Shanyla Daimee Tyson, age 16 was called to eternal rest on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital, Savannah, GA after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County and was being reared in Claxton, GA. She was a 10th grader at Claxton High School where she was a member of the CHS Choir. She was a grade level leader for the house of Amistad.
CLAXTON, GA
Grice Connect

Venus Morris Griffin to speak at GSU

From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted...
AUGUSTA, GA
counton2.com

Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
Grice Connect

Mother Agnes Pearsall

It is with deep regret, that we announce the passing of Mother Agnes Pearsall, who departed this life, early Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center, Statesboro, Georgia. We extend to her family and friends our most heartfelt condolences. Final rites have been entrusted...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

YMCA honors team member with new wheels

After 20 years of active duty, veteran Cary Tanrath is being honored by the YMCA for his service with a new car. “We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” said Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. U.S. Army, Army...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch

Patricia Ann Brannen Blitch of Statesboro, Ga., passed away at home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Metter, GA August 6, 1938, and was the second baby and first female ever delivered in the Metter Hospital to the proud parents of Susie Bennett and Hubert “Pat” Brannen. Patricia was the oldest daughter of Pat and Sue. She grew up, went to college, and lived a full life in Statesboro. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1956 and continued her education at Georgia Teacher’s College before she married her one true love, James “Jimmy” Blitch, in 1958. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on September 7th.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

