COVID-19 testing kiosks installed at Georgia Southern
Students at Georgia Southern University will now have access to free, unlimited COVID-19 testing through two new kiosks. The kiosks provide PCR tests. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has placed two new COVID-19 testing kiosks on campuses in Statesboro and Savannah. “Having these kiosks on our campuses is...
1 Person Hospitalized Following A Pedestrian Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Chatham County Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 6000 block of Ogeechee road on Saturday before 9 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Georgia ports a growing impact on the economy
The continued surge of trade through the state’s ports has meant a parallel increase in their impact on the Georgia econ...
Pushing Limits: Andrea “Andi” Johnson is a woman of action and service
Some people go through life unable to find their true calling. Fortunately for Statesboro’s Andrea “Andi” Johnson, this is not the case. Just out of high school, Mrs. Johnson was inspired by a friend to join the Air Force as a means of getting a chance to travel the world while serving her country.
Betty Wilson Grice
Betty Wilson Grice, 91, the Grice family Matriarch, died September 7, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient facility in Statesboro. She was a Tattnall County native who lived in Evans County most of her life. She had been a resident of Southern Manor Senior Living, with her beloved daughter Glenda Grice, for the past three years.
Statesboro apartment heavily damaged by fire
Statesboro and Bulloch Fire departments responded to a statesboro apartment fire on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 6:15 pm to a fire in building Y at the Copper Beech apartment complex in the 1400 block of Plantation Circle in Statesboro. Flames and heavy smoke...
Whitney Lavoie joins Grice Connect as Assignment Editor
Statesboro native Whitney Turner Lavoie has joined Grice Connect as Assignment Editor. In this role, she is responsible for sourcing content throughout the community and assigning work to Grice Connect’s network of stringers and reporters. “Thanks to the financial support of community leaders like Assured Partners Insurance, Franklin Motor...
What’s happening, Statesboro? Check out Grice Connect’s event calendar
Did you know that here at Grice Connect we offer an event calendar for Statesboro and surrounding areas? Events range from the arts to live music to recreation to educational classes to festivals and beyond. When you view the calendar, you can sort events by date, type, time, or location.
EGSC’s annual Bobcat Regatta returns this month
East Georgia State College (EGSC) invites you on campus for a day of family activities and a friendly competition – the Bobcat Regatta. EGSC’s Annual Family and Friends Fun Day is returning on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of EGSC-Swainsboro. The...
Educator and social media star Gerry Brooks will speak in Statesboro Sept. 6
First District RESA in Brooklet will welcome educator and social media star Gerry Brooks for a series of speaking engagements next week. The title of his presentation is Creating Positive Personal Climate and Culture in the Workplace. He will speak at Statesboro High School on Tuesday, September 6, from 9-10:30am....
Shanyla “Nyla” Tyson
Miss Shanyla Daimee Tyson, age 16 was called to eternal rest on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital, Savannah, GA after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County and was being reared in Claxton, GA. She was a 10th grader at Claxton High School where she was a member of the CHS Choir. She was a grade level leader for the house of Amistad.
72-year-old man drowns after falling off boat into Georgia lake
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials recovered the body of a man who fell overboard in a Georgia lake. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to a drowning at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Venus Morris Griffin to speak at GSU
From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted...
WTGS
'You feel numb:' Mother of missing son last seen in Savannah pleading for answers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A mother is pleading for answers after her son went missing in Savannah last month. “For him to miss his sister’s birthday on August 15th, that’s when everything just came crashing down. To know that something is wrong,” Kathleen Funkhouser, mother of Diontae Roberson, said.
Curtis Deal’s Westside Grocery was the end of a wonderful era in Bulloch
Curtis and Caroline Deal’s Westside Grocery holds a special place in the hearts of many who grew up in or ever lived in the Westside Community of Bulloch County. Although Curtis died at the age of 82 in 2021, his death and the subsequent death of his locally famous Westside Grocery continues to impact this community.
counton2.com
Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
Mother Agnes Pearsall
It is with deep regret, that we announce the passing of Mother Agnes Pearsall, who departed this life, early Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center, Statesboro, Georgia. We extend to her family and friends our most heartfelt condolences. Final rites have been entrusted...
YMCA honors team member with new wheels
After 20 years of active duty, veteran Cary Tanrath is being honored by the YMCA for his service with a new car. “We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” said Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. U.S. Army, Army...
Bulloch County Commission regular meeting moving to 5pm Tuesday
The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners‘ regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, will move from its usual time to 5pm, to accommodate a special presentation. The special presentation will honor some Bulloch County youth who are state champions. The zoning agenda is expected to begin around 5:30pm. The meeting...
Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch
Patricia Ann Brannen Blitch of Statesboro, Ga., passed away at home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Metter, GA August 6, 1938, and was the second baby and first female ever delivered in the Metter Hospital to the proud parents of Susie Bennett and Hubert “Pat” Brannen. Patricia was the oldest daughter of Pat and Sue. She grew up, went to college, and lived a full life in Statesboro. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1956 and continued her education at Georgia Teacher’s College before she married her one true love, James “Jimmy” Blitch, in 1958. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on September 7th.
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
