Patricia Ann Brannen Blitch of Statesboro, Ga., passed away at home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Metter, GA August 6, 1938, and was the second baby and first female ever delivered in the Metter Hospital to the proud parents of Susie Bennett and Hubert “Pat” Brannen. Patricia was the oldest daughter of Pat and Sue. She grew up, went to college, and lived a full life in Statesboro. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1956 and continued her education at Georgia Teacher’s College before she married her one true love, James “Jimmy” Blitch, in 1958. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on September 7th.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO