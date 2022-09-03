Read full article on original website
Related
protocol.com
Playing the long game when it comes to recruiting
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Hope you enjoyed your extended weekend. For Apple corporate employees and others, the end of summer marks the first real return to the office in our endemic new normal. We can’t wait to see who’s gonna go back as instructed, and what happens to those who don’t. 🍿
JOBS・
protocol.com
Software is changing payments and banks should care
In the future, all payments will begin and end in software. In their annual report, McKinsey writes:. “As payments become integrated into broader customer journeys [i.e., software], the sector’s boundaries have naturally expanded … payments as a discrete experience is disappearing. The payments industry now encompasses the end-to-end money movement process, including the services and platforms enabling this commerce journey.”
Comments / 0