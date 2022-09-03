Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
South Carolina city ranks #1 in best U.S. cities to retire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston was again ranked a top city to retire in the United States, according to WalletHub study. WalletHub compared over 180 cities in the U.S. through 46 key metrics of affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care to determine where each state ranked. Charleston, S.C. tops the list at #1 […]
The Post and Courier
Tanker hits Naval Weapons Station pier in Cooper River
GOOSE CREEK — An oil and chemical tanker hit a pier along the Cooper River at the Naval Weapons Station on Labor Day, but Coast Guard officials say none of its cargo tanks were damaged. A man who had been fishing on the concrete pier, known as Wharf Bravo,...
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The Isaac Jenkins Mikell House
C. 1853 Greek Revival and Italianate styles / Stuccoed brick / Two stories. Isaac Jenkins Mikell (1808-81), a wealthy Edisto Sea Island cotton planter, built this Italian villa as a townhouse for his third wife Mary Martha Pope. The design, which is in the Classical Revival style with Greek and Roman elements, has been attributed to Charleston architect Edward C. Jones.
The Post and Courier
Summerville Medical Center welcomes Dr. Vincent S. Scott
Summerville Medical Center has announced the arrival of Vincent S. Scott, MD, to its hospital medical staff and the practice of Summerville Pelvic Health Specialists. Dr. Scott will provide pelvic health services to women across the Lowcountry. A board-certified, fellowship-trained urogynecologist, Dr. Scott brings more than 25 years of extensive...
2 arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested two people for unlawfully carrying firearms in separate incidents along King Street in downtown Charleston over the weekend. The first arrest took place just before midnight on September 4th. Officers on patrol observed a man who they said appeared to be heavily intoxicated “stumbling northbound on the sidewalk” along […]
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. school board approves use of referendum savings for new HQ roof
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School Board voted unanimously Sept. 6 to authorize over $2 million in spending to replace the roof of the J.B. Beck Administration and Education Center, which is the headquarters of the Georgetown County School District. Savings from the district's 2016 bond referendum, which raised...
The Post and Courier
'Rent is too high,' residents tell Charleston County at affordable housing meetings
Charleston County's ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to tackle housing affordability are coming into focus, although many details are yet to be decided. Some money has already been put to work buying vacant homes from the county's housing authority to renovate for new homeowners, and creating a home-repair program for elderly people with modest incomes.
How you can get home, utility assistance across tri-county
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need. Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor receives 2nd failed inspection grade in 2 years
Federal inspectors who visited Joseph Floyd Manor, a public housing complex in the neck of Charleston's peninsula, earlier this summer handed the building a failing grade — its second in under two years. Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development toured the aging high-rise May 31....
City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County obituaries for Aug. 23-29
CAJIGAL, Cleotilde R., 86, of Goose Creek died Aug. 20. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. CHIOVARO, Jeffrey Lee, 58, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 22. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. CREECH, Louise P., 90, of Hanahan died Aug. 22. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. ENGLISH, Donald A....
The Post and Courier
Obituary Augustus Bonnette Jr.
A. Kennerley Bonnette, Jr., Ph.D. 77, of Summerville, died on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was raised in North Charleston and resided in Summerville for 51 years. He graduated from the College of Charleston with a B.S. Degree in Chemistry and from Clemson University with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Chemistry. In January 1971, he began is his career at then Baptist College at Charleston teaching all levels of Chemistry. Dr. Bonnette was appointed Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs and Natural Sciences in 1977. In 1981 he was promoted to Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs and in 1984 he was promoted to Vice President for Academic Affairs. He was promoted to Provost in 1990 when the college changed its name to Charleston Southern University. One of the highlights of his career was the opening of the long-awaited Science Building in 2005. He retired as Provost in 2006 and was named Distinguished Professor of Chemistry. He taught part-time in the new building until he officially retired in 2011. In the 1980s he was named a Danforth Fellow recognizing professors who encouraged and worked with students to ensure their success in college and later in life. He was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville where he served on numerous committees. He was elected to the Dorchester County School Board where he served for a number of years and also served as Chairman during his tenure on the Board. He served on the Board of Trustees for Trident Hospital until 2012.
Man arrested in connection with string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Jarrod Randolph Green (35) is accused of burglarizing seven businesses between May 19 and Sept. 6. The following businesses were targeted: Dashi LA Ideal LLC Joe’s […]
The Post and Courier
Richard Miler announces his bid to be the next mayor of Summerville
On August 16, well-known local businessman, Richard Miler, stepped out in front of the process to announce his candidacy for Mayor of the Town of Summerville. Elections for that office will take place in November of 2023. Voters elect a mayor on a non-partisan ticket. “I made the announcement this...
The Post and Courier
Lifesaving spray dispensed in Goose Creek and throughout Berkeley County
Wednesday Aug. 31 was drug overdose awareness day across the country. For the day meant to bring more attention to the opioid crisis the Ernest E. Kennedy Center, along with the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office offered a lifesaving antidote to opioids. Towns big and small have the impacted by...
The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - Meeting - September 14, 2022
CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW-LARGE A meeting of the Board of Architectural Review-Large (BAR-L) will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., at 2 George Street, First Floor, Public Meeting Room. Detailed information on agenda items will be available five days prior to the meeting on the City website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar or by calling (843) 724-3781. The following application will be considered. 860 Morrison Drive - - TMS # 459-02-00-005 Request approval for total demolition of two structures. Site visit at 4:30 p.m. on September 13, 2022. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, people who need alternative formats, ASL (American Sign Language) Interpretation or other accommodation please contact Janet Schumacher at (843) 577-1389 or schumacherj@charleston-sc.gov three business days prior to the meeting. AD# 2021721.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley authorities investigate after 2 people shot at Ladson DMV
LADSON — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of shooting two people in a targeted incident inside an S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles office. Berkeley County sheriff's deputies received multiple 911 calls at 1:35 p.m., Sept. 6 from inside the government office on Wimberly Drive off College Park Road. The callers reported one person had been shot, Sheriff Duane Lewis said.
South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America
Pure Wow found the ideal fall destination spots around the country, including this scenic city in South Carolina.
