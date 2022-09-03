A. Kennerley Bonnette, Jr., Ph.D. 77, of Summerville, died on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was raised in North Charleston and resided in Summerville for 51 years. He graduated from the College of Charleston with a B.S. Degree in Chemistry and from Clemson University with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Chemistry. In January 1971, he began is his career at then Baptist College at Charleston teaching all levels of Chemistry. Dr. Bonnette was appointed Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs and Natural Sciences in 1977. In 1981 he was promoted to Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs and in 1984 he was promoted to Vice President for Academic Affairs. He was promoted to Provost in 1990 when the college changed its name to Charleston Southern University. One of the highlights of his career was the opening of the long-awaited Science Building in 2005. He retired as Provost in 2006 and was named Distinguished Professor of Chemistry. He taught part-time in the new building until he officially retired in 2011. In the 1980s he was named a Danforth Fellow recognizing professors who encouraged and worked with students to ensure their success in college and later in life. He was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville where he served on numerous committees. He was elected to the Dorchester County School Board where he served for a number of years and also served as Chairman during his tenure on the Board. He served on the Board of Trustees for Trident Hospital until 2012.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO