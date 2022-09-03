Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
BRADLEY, Marlo, 44, of Ladson died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. CAREY, Walter Ambrose III, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. DINGLE, David Wesley, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston. DuBOSE, Jane Elizabeth, 74, of Charleston died...
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The Isaac Jenkins Mikell House
C. 1853 Greek Revival and Italianate styles / Stuccoed brick / Two stories. Isaac Jenkins Mikell (1808-81), a wealthy Edisto Sea Island cotton planter, built this Italian villa as a townhouse for his third wife Mary Martha Pope. The design, which is in the Classical Revival style with Greek and Roman elements, has been attributed to Charleston architect Edward C. Jones.
The Post and Courier
Tanker hits Naval Weapons Station pier in Cooper River
GOOSE CREEK — An oil and chemical tanker hit a pier along the Cooper River at the Naval Weapons Station on Labor Day, but Coast Guard officials say none of its cargo tanks were damaged. A man who had been fishing on the concrete pier, known as Wharf Bravo,...
The Post and Courier
Cottageville youngster gaining fame in bowfishing world
Toby Murdaugh is making a name for himself in the world of bowfishing. During the past five months, Murdaugh has set six Bowfishing Association of America (bowfishingassociation.com) youth state records, including one world record. And he's only eight years old, a third-grader at Cottageville Elementary School. Murdaugh, the son of...
The Post and Courier
'Rent is too high,' residents tell Charleston County at affordable housing meetings
Charleston County's ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to tackle housing affordability are coming into focus, although many details are yet to be decided. Some money has already been put to work buying vacant homes from the county's housing authority to renovate for new homeowners, and creating a home-repair program for elderly people with modest incomes.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. school board approves use of referendum savings for new HQ roof
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School Board voted unanimously Sept. 6 to authorize over $2 million in spending to replace the roof of the J.B. Beck Administration and Education Center, which is the headquarters of the Georgetown County School District. Savings from the district's 2016 bond referendum, which raised...
The Post and Courier
Summerville Medical Center welcomes Dr. Vincent S. Scott
Summerville Medical Center has announced the arrival of Vincent S. Scott, MD, to its hospital medical staff and the practice of Summerville Pelvic Health Specialists. Dr. Scott will provide pelvic health services to women across the Lowcountry. A board-certified, fellowship-trained urogynecologist, Dr. Scott brings more than 25 years of extensive...
The Post and Courier
Richard Miler announces his bid to be the next mayor of Summerville
On August 16, well-known local businessman, Richard Miler, stepped out in front of the process to announce his candidacy for Mayor of the Town of Summerville. Elections for that office will take place in November of 2023. Voters elect a mayor on a non-partisan ticket. “I made the announcement this...
The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - Meeting - September 14, 2022
CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW-LARGE A meeting of the Board of Architectural Review-Large (BAR-L) will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., at 2 George Street, First Floor, Public Meeting Room. Detailed information on agenda items will be available five days prior to the meeting on the City website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar or by calling (843) 724-3781. The following application will be considered. 860 Morrison Drive - - TMS # 459-02-00-005 Request approval for total demolition of two structures. Site visit at 4:30 p.m. on September 13, 2022. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, people who need alternative formats, ASL (American Sign Language) Interpretation or other accommodation please contact Janet Schumacher at (843) 577-1389 or schumacherj@charleston-sc.gov three business days prior to the meeting. AD# 2021721.
The Post and Courier
Obituary Augustus Bonnette Jr.
A. Kennerley Bonnette, Jr., Ph.D. 77, of Summerville, died on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was raised in North Charleston and resided in Summerville for 51 years. He graduated from the College of Charleston with a B.S. Degree in Chemistry and from Clemson University with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Chemistry. In January 1971, he began is his career at then Baptist College at Charleston teaching all levels of Chemistry. Dr. Bonnette was appointed Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs and Natural Sciences in 1977. In 1981 he was promoted to Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs and in 1984 he was promoted to Vice President for Academic Affairs. He was promoted to Provost in 1990 when the college changed its name to Charleston Southern University. One of the highlights of his career was the opening of the long-awaited Science Building in 2005. He retired as Provost in 2006 and was named Distinguished Professor of Chemistry. He taught part-time in the new building until he officially retired in 2011. In the 1980s he was named a Danforth Fellow recognizing professors who encouraged and worked with students to ensure their success in college and later in life. He was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville where he served on numerous committees. He was elected to the Dorchester County School Board where he served for a number of years and also served as Chairman during his tenure on the Board. He served on the Board of Trustees for Trident Hospital until 2012.
The Post and Courier
Police charge man in burglary spree targeting North Charleston businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — A police investigation has linked a man to a summer burglary spree targeting businesses that included supermarkets, restaurants and a bingo hall. Jarrod Randolph Green, of Summerville, was booked into the Charleston County jail on Sept. 6 on seven counts of second-degree burglary. At a Sept....
The Post and Courier
Darius Rucker's Riverfront Revival releases 1-day tickets, schedule
NORTH CHARLESTON — Riverfront Revival, the new upcoming two-day music festival put on and curated by Charleston's own Darius Rucker, has released one-day tickets and the schedule. The event is slated for Oct. 8-9 at Riverfront Park. Unlike the High Water Festival, curated by other Charleston musical powerhouse Shovels...
The Post and Courier
Vacationers were terrified by King Street shooting; police arrest more men carrying guns
Florida vacationers Janet Durden and Lori Libes were sitting at the upscale cocktail bar in The Belmont when bloody chaos unfolded on Charleston's upper King Street over Labor Day weekend. “We heard gunshots, and it just happened so fast," said Durden. "It was terrifying." At the intersection of King and...
The Post and Courier
Storytelling troupe dishes out truth in Mount Pleasant
Once a month, stories swirl around Gala Desserts on Pitt Street. Tales of love and loss, happy and sad, laughter and tears, fill the cafe. Truth Is is a monthly storytelling event, where performers of all backgrounds and walks of life stand up and share a story with only one requirement: the stories must be true.
The Post and Courier
Lifesaving spray dispensed in Goose Creek and throughout Berkeley County
Wednesday Aug. 31 was drug overdose awareness day across the country. For the day meant to bring more attention to the opioid crisis the Ernest E. Kennedy Center, along with the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office offered a lifesaving antidote to opioids. Towns big and small have the impacted by...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Bad street lighting is a problem. This is how we can fix it.
It’s not easy to find a truly dark nighttime spot around Charleston. Our population growth has brought more buildings, more streetlights and more vehicles on our streets. The growth around our urban center has added a lot of light to our night skies with ill effects on humans, wildlife and the ecosystem.
The Post and Courier
Kitfield property investor staying off private road: Concerns over Main St.-bound car travel remain in Moncks Corner
In an effort to quell homeowners along the southern terminus of Vanihayn Drive in Moncks Corner, Charleston-based developer Wofford Stribling recently agreed to close off access from a portion of his Kitfield development project to ward off increased congestion for the concerned residents in question. Those intentions were communicated during...
The Post and Courier
Animal shelters in SC are at a breaking point. Pet adoptions can't keep up with intake
Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is "at the breaking point."
