Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

BRADLEY, Marlo, 44, of Ladson died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. CAREY, Walter Ambrose III, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. DINGLE, David Wesley, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston. DuBOSE, Jane Elizabeth, 74, of Charleston died...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal

The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84

Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Across the Bridge: The Isaac Jenkins Mikell House

C. 1853 Greek Revival and Italianate styles / Stuccoed brick / Two stories. Isaac Jenkins Mikell (1808-81), a wealthy Edisto Sea Island cotton planter, built this Italian villa as a townhouse for his third wife Mary Martha Pope. The design, which is in the Classical Revival style with Greek and Roman elements, has been attributed to Charleston architect Edward C. Jones.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Tanker hits Naval Weapons Station pier in Cooper River

GOOSE CREEK — An oil and chemical tanker hit a pier along the Cooper River at the Naval Weapons Station on Labor Day, but Coast Guard officials say none of its cargo tanks were damaged. A man who had been fishing on the concrete pier, known as Wharf Bravo,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Cottageville youngster gaining fame in bowfishing world

Toby Murdaugh is making a name for himself in the world of bowfishing. During the past five months, Murdaugh has set six Bowfishing Association of America (bowfishingassociation.com) youth state records, including one world record. And he's only eight years old, a third-grader at Cottageville Elementary School. Murdaugh, the son of...
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

'Rent is too high,' residents tell Charleston County at affordable housing meetings

Charleston County's ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to tackle housing affordability are coming into focus, although many details are yet to be decided. Some money has already been put to work buying vacant homes from the county's housing authority to renovate for new homeowners, and creating a home-repair program for elderly people with modest incomes.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville Medical Center welcomes Dr. Vincent S. Scott

Summerville Medical Center has announced the arrival of Vincent S. Scott, MD, to its hospital medical staff and the practice of Summerville Pelvic Health Specialists. Dr. Scott will provide pelvic health services to women across the Lowcountry. A board-certified, fellowship-trained urogynecologist, Dr. Scott brings more than 25 years of extensive...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Richard Miler announces his bid to be the next mayor of Summerville

On August 16, well-known local businessman, Richard Miler, stepped out in front of the process to announce his candidacy for Mayor of the Town of Summerville. Elections for that office will take place in November of 2023. Voters elect a mayor on a non-partisan ticket. “I made the announcement this...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Meeting - September 14, 2022

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW-LARGE A meeting of the Board of Architectural Review-Large (BAR-L) will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., at 2 George Street, First Floor, Public Meeting Room. Detailed information on agenda items will be available five days prior to the meeting on the City website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar or by calling (843) 724-3781. The following application will be considered. 860 Morrison Drive - - TMS # 459-02-00-005 Request approval for total demolition of two structures. Site visit at 4:30 p.m. on September 13, 2022. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, people who need alternative formats, ASL (American Sign Language) Interpretation or other accommodation please contact Janet Schumacher at (843) 577-1389 or schumacherj@charleston-sc.gov three business days prior to the meeting. AD# 2021721.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary Augustus Bonnette Jr.

A. Kennerley Bonnette, Jr., Ph.D. 77, of Summerville, died on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was raised in North Charleston and resided in Summerville for 51 years. He graduated from the College of Charleston with a B.S. Degree in Chemistry and from Clemson University with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Chemistry. In January 1971, he began is his career at then Baptist College at Charleston teaching all levels of Chemistry. Dr. Bonnette was appointed Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs and Natural Sciences in 1977. In 1981 he was promoted to Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs and in 1984 he was promoted to Vice President for Academic Affairs. He was promoted to Provost in 1990 when the college changed its name to Charleston Southern University. One of the highlights of his career was the opening of the long-awaited Science Building in 2005. He retired as Provost in 2006 and was named Distinguished Professor of Chemistry. He taught part-time in the new building until he officially retired in 2011. In the 1980s he was named a Danforth Fellow recognizing professors who encouraged and worked with students to ensure their success in college and later in life. He was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville where he served on numerous committees. He was elected to the Dorchester County School Board where he served for a number of years and also served as Chairman during his tenure on the Board. He served on the Board of Trustees for Trident Hospital until 2012.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Darius Rucker's Riverfront Revival releases 1-day tickets, schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON — Riverfront Revival, the new upcoming two-day music festival put on and curated by Charleston's own Darius Rucker, has released one-day tickets and the schedule. The event is slated for Oct. 8-9 at Riverfront Park. Unlike the High Water Festival, curated by other Charleston musical powerhouse Shovels...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Storytelling troupe dishes out truth in Mount Pleasant

Once a month, stories swirl around Gala Desserts on Pitt Street. Tales of love and loss, happy and sad, laughter and tears, fill the cafe. Truth Is is a monthly storytelling event, where performers of all backgrounds and walks of life stand up and share a story with only one requirement: the stories must be true.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Bad street lighting is a problem. This is how we can fix it.

It’s not easy to find a truly dark nighttime spot around Charleston. Our population growth has brought more buildings, more streetlights and more vehicles on our streets. The growth around our urban center has added a lot of light to our night skies with ill effects on humans, wildlife and the ecosystem.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Kitfield property investor staying off private road: Concerns over Main St.-bound car travel remain in Moncks Corner

In an effort to quell homeowners along the southern terminus of Vanihayn Drive in Moncks Corner, Charleston-based developer Wofford Stribling recently agreed to close off access from a portion of his Kitfield development project to ward off increased congestion for the concerned residents in question. Those intentions were communicated during...
MONCKS CORNER, SC

