Ohio State made a statement on Saturday in the 21-10 win against Notre Dame. While it wasn't a perfect performance by any stretch, the second-ranked Buckeyes found a way to beat the No. 5 Fighting Irish in the opening week of the 2022 season. As head coach Ryan Day said after the game, the Scarlet and Gray will take a top-five win any week of the season.
CLEVELAND, OHIO -- The off-season has ended, and the pre-season is thankfully over. TIME TO GET READY FOR GAMEDAY!! Fred Greetham and the OBR Team will be with you every step of the way. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM to look forward to the Panthers on OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube, and Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
