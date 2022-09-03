Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks plummet from AP poll after loss to Georgia
The Oregon Ducks dropped out of one of the two major polls after getting decimated by the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. The Ducks fell to 26th overall with 131 points in the AP poll, and No. 24 with 206 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs. That’s down from No. 11 with 831 and 920 points in the respective preseason polls.
Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent
Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks defense has only one direction to go after mauling by Georgia
There is only one direction to go for the Oregon Ducks’ defense after a brutal debut performance against Georgia. The Ducks rank last in the FBS in third down defense after allowing the Bulldogs to convert 9 of 10 attempts in last week’s 49-3 loss. UO is 128th in the FBS in passing defense and scoring defense and 127th in total defense.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Georgia, home opener
Oregon is coming off a 49-3 loss to Georgia, its most lopsided loss since 2016. The Ducks host Eastern Washington on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference tonight to review UO’s loss to Georgia and look ahead to this week’s matchup.
Blake Purchase, 4-star linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Blake Purchase, a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado, committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. He chose Oregon over Iowa State, Notre Dame, Washington and Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Purchase is the No. 1 player in Colorado,...
Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘didn’t get tested in the composure category’ by Oregon Ducks
Georgia steamrolled Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game but Kirby Smart still sees many unknowns with the Bulldogs. UGA dominated UO in almost every statistic, converting its first nine third downs on offense and not allowing a touchdown on defense. Oregon had just one tackle for loss, on a pass play, and Stetson Bennett had a career-high 368 passing yards while playing barely over 40 minutes.
Third down, tackling, situational awareness remain issues in practice for Oregon Ducks defense, Dan Lanning says
The biggest weaknesses for the Oregon Ducks’ defense last weekend — tackling, third downs and red zone execution — were still not to Dan Lanning’s liking on Wednesday. The Ducks spent part of their practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex Wednesday morning focused on situational play and the first-year coach was not pleased.
Oregon Ducks receiver Caleb Chapman on the mend from hamstring, hip flexor injuries
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Caleb Chapman didn’t play in last week’s season opener because of an injury and his status for this week is undetermined. Chapman, a fifth-year junior who transferred from Texas A&M this summer, has been hampered by hamstring and hip flexor injuries, according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
Tri-City Herald
SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs
With the SEC going 14-1 and LSU's debacle against Florida State going late into the evening, the guys over at SEC Shorts decided to poke fun at the PAC-12's attempt to come at the SEC against Florida and Georgia. Utah and Oregon's current selves time travel back to advise their...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Ryan Walk remains absent
There weren’t any significant personnel changes for the Oregon Ducks at their Wednesday practice. Offensive guard Ryan Walk remained absent due to a knee injury that knocked him out of the second half last week, but he was the only notable absence Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. During...
Oregon State football: Stern lectures over penalties, turnovers; Beavers running game ‘not good enough at all’
Oregon State’s win over Boise State felt nice for about 18 hours. Then attention turned not so much to this week’s opponent, Fresno State, but the horror show that took place, at times, against the Broncos. The foundation of Oregon State’s offense is taking care of the ball....
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
Oregon State Beavers at Fresno State Bulldogs football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State, fresh off ending a six-game season opener losing streak, looks to go 2-0 for the first time since 2014 Saturday night when the Beavers play at Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Here is a first look at the Bulldogs:. Oregon State at Fresno State. When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Oregon State football: Penalties crippled running game, hitting the road for sizzling Fresno, praise for Jeff Tedford
When the numbers were totaled following Saturday’s game against Boise State, Oregon State came away from with a decent total in the rushing yardage column. The quietest 178 yards you’ll see. Statistically, the Beavers didn’t have trouble running the ball. But 41 came on a fourth-quarter touchdown...
Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jonah Miller continuing career at junior college
Former Oregon Ducks lineman Jonah Miller is continuing his career in junior college. Miller, who entered the transfer portal in April, is with Santa Rosa Junior College. A four-star prospect in the class of 2021, Miller moved to defensive tackle from offensive tackle this spring and was working mostly with the third-team defense prior to his departure.
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and...
KATU.com
One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Remi
EUGENE, Ore. -- Remi is a bouncy pup with a propensity for prancing and a whole lot of energy for anyone willing to give her a home!. Remi is a 6-year-old medium-sized dog with a playful demeanor and a long black and white coat. Greenhill Humane Society staff say they love how goofy Remi is, and say she loves the outdoors. Remi especially loves the water, and often jumps in Greenhill’s pool for a little swim. She also loves to play fetch, and will bring back the toy every single time and wait patiently for you to throw it again.
kezi.com
Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
kezi.com
Preliminary results of recall election for Eugene city councilor show recall likely
EUGENE, Ore. -- The preliminary results of a special election to recall Claire Syrett, a Eugene city councilor, seem to show the effort to recall Syrett from office is likely to succeed. According to the Lane County government, the preliminary results of the recall election held on September 6 show...
