Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
Report: Trey Lance 'a little annoyed' after Jimmy Garoppolo decision
After seemingly endless summer trade chatter surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers and the 30-year-old quarterback agreed to a restructured contract one week ago to keep him in the Bay Area as a backup. According to reports, upon hearing the news, starting signal-caller Trey Lance wasn't thrilled. Lance was...
Yardbarker
Report: Seahawks believed Russell Wilson was declining before trade
ESPN's Brady Henderson reported Wednesday in a thorough examination of Russell Wilson's split from the Seahawks that many in Seattle's front office believed Wilson was declining as a player before trading him to Denver. Henderson's report details the Seahawks' concern about Wilson's reduced mobility and whether he would be able...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings
The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
Yardbarker
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Week 1 game vs Russell Wilson's Broncos: ‘I have as much information as you can have’
In a fantastic piece of NFL schedule theater, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome back team legend Russell Wilson in Week 1 of the season and head coach Pete Carroll couldn’t be any more excited about the prospect. One of the biggest stories of the 2022 NFL offseason was the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Za'Darius Smith says he signed with Vikings to get payback on Packers
Talk about holding a grudge. Former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith admitted this week that he didn't sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings because of money or someone on the team he wanted to play with. A main reason he signed with them is that they are a close rival to the Packers -- and Smith wants to face them twice a year to exact revenge.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Should Accept His Fortune At This Point
Time is ticking away on the Baltimore Ravens and their contract offer to Lamar Jackson. The 2022 offseason has been a battle between the two during contract negotiations. However, neither side is getting an offer they want. Jackson is looking for fully-guaranteed money, much like Deshaun Watson got in Cleveland.
Yardbarker
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains QB Trey Lance not being a captain
Those associated with the San Francisco 49ers seemingly never even considered holding a quarterback competition at any point this spring or summer. 2021 rookie Trey Lance served as QB1 throughout offseason workouts as veteran Jimmy Garoppolo recovered from March shoulder surgery and as general manager John Lynch attempted to trade the 30-year-old signal-caller before his base salary for 2022 became guaranteed. No team offered anything of note for Garoppolo's services, and he ultimately accepted a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup.
Yardbarker
Former Saints HC Sean Payton: Cowboys will beat Bucs in Week 1
“I think Dallas' defense is improved again. I think Dan (Quinn) does a great job. Those guys play with great speed to the football, they'll turn it over,” Payton said. Quinn is the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Payton’s Cowboys ties run deep. He was the quarterbacks coach and an assistant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Texans Tried Out Three Players
Berry, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes. New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times.
Yardbarker
NFL insider says San Francisco 49ers veterans won’t be patient if Trey Lance struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo on roster
One top NFL insider does not believe for one minute that the veteran stars on the San Francisco 49ers roster will be willing to be patient and let Trey Lance work through some early struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. The 49ers have put themselves in a very...
Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'non-committal' on WR Allen Lazard's Week 1 status
The Green Bay Packers open up their 2022 regular season against one of their NFC North division rivals on Sunday in the Minnesota Vikings. On paper, the Vikings boast one of the better wide receiving corps in the NFL, with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and the newly acquired Jalen Reagor leading the way. The Packers, meanwhile, feature a mix of relatively underwhelming veteran choices like Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins and youngsters like Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Discusses The Latest Lamar Jackson Offer
Even if the 2022 NFL season is just days away, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson haven’t reached an agreement regarding the quarterback’s contract extension. For now, he will be playing the upcoming campaign under the fifth-year option worth $23 million. However, he could walk away for nothing...
Insider: 'There's a measure of pessimism around the Lamar Jackson contract-extension negotiations'
In an offseason full of mega-contract extensions being dished out to high-profile quarterbacks, the latest came at the start of September with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. After being traded over from the Seattle Seahawks in March, Wilson and the Broncos inked a five-year, $245 million contract extension on Sept. 1.
Yardbarker
Bears GM explains why he did not trade top pass rusher Robert Quinn
One season removed from setting the Bears' franchise record for sacks in a season (18.5), Robert Quinn presumably had high trade value. But as first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus begin the start of what is expected to be an arduous rebuild, they decided to hold onto the NFL’s second-leading sacker from 2021. They elected to have him anchor a young defensive line instead of flipping him for salary cap relief and draft capital.
Yardbarker
Raiders Share A Chill-Inducing 2022 Hype Video
The Las Vegas Raiders have made some major moves to help them compete better this season. They have hired offensive-minded mentor Josh McDaniels as head coach after helping the New England Patriots win six Super Bowl titles. The Raiders also gave contract extensions to defensive end Maxx Crosby, wide receiver...
Yardbarker
Giants make starting decision at left guard ahead of Week 1
The New York Giants have seemingly made a crucial decision regarding their starting lineup in Week One of the 2022 regular season. Ben Bredeson is listed as the starting left guard in the Giants’ first unofficial depth chart against the Tennessee Titans. Injuries made this decision difficult for New York as the original projected, Shane Lemieux, was placed on injured reserve to start the season. Lemieux will be absent from the lineup until at least Week Four. Until Lemieux is ready to return, Ben Bredeson is the presumed starter at left guard.
Comments / 0