Despite major changes to the offense, Calaveras is still unable to capture its first victory

Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras Jr. Football continues to roll early in the season
The Calaveras Jr. Football program continued its strong start to the season by staying undefeated after the first three weeks of play. On Sept. 3, Calaveras traveled to Placerville to take on El Dorado and returned home with victories in the novice, junior varsity and varsity games. El Dorado cannot field a Jr. novice team, so Calaveras’ youngest group of gridders had the week off.
Calaveras Enterprise
In a battle against Sonora and the officials, Bret Harte cannot capture a victory
Beating the Sonora Wildcats is a difficult enough task on its own. Heck, the seven-time defending Mother Lode League champions have only been defeated in a full league season on three total occasions since 2014. So, heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Wildcats, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs knew that there...
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Volleyball vs. Sonora (9/6/22)
Bret Harte volleyball lost to Sonora in three sets Sept. 6 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
Nearly 1,400 customers in Lodi lose power 'in error' for an hour
LODI, Calif. — Nearly 1,400 customers lost power during an unprecedented heat wave due to an error in communication, according to the City of Lodi. On Tuesday, Lodi, which operates an electric service for its residents, turned off power to 1,372 customers for about 45 minutes. It started around 6:20 p.m., but all power was eventually restored.
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
John Wayne, pleasure cruises and fire: the story of the Spirit of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It is no secret that the Sacramento River was home to the big-wheeled paddle boats of days gone by, but one of them is a Hollywood star that today rests on the banks of the river it takes its name from. The Spirit of Sacramento has sat decaying on the banks […]
New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
L.A. Weekly
Jonathan Woodbridge Dies after Motorcycle Crash on Corral Hollow Road [Tracy, CA]
Traffic Accident on Tennis Lane Resulted in Fatality. The accident occurred on August 13th, at around 12:52 p.m. at the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. According to California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a vehicle collided at a junction. First responders arrived at the scene and found...
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
Generators in Roseville, Yuba City help state’s power grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said. The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator. The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County
On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
KCRA.com
PG&E outages: More than 5K in El Dorado County without power Monday morning
Thousands in El Dorado County are still without power Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric’s outage map. PG&E says 5,508 customers are impacted as of 9 a.m. The utility says the outage began at 8:45 p.m. Sunday night and it’s sending a crew to the outage location.
KCRA.com
New generators activated in Northern California to help avoid rolling blackouts
New power generators operated by the California Department of Water Resources were activated for the first time Monday to assist in meeting the increased demand for power during the extended heat emergency. "This evening, the California Independent System Operator requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the...
Bakersfield Channel
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Drug-Addicted Transients Taking Over Neighborhoods While City Fiddles
UPDATED BELOW: The City of Sacramento has a big problem, and it isn’t the “existential threat of climate change.”. Narcotics, burglary, aggravated assault, battery, vandalism, and weapon-related crimes are now commonplace in residential neighborhoods where new moms push strollers on daily walks, kids bicycle to baseball practice, runners prepare for the next marathon, elderly groups do tai chi together, neighbors walk their dogs, and families picnic.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on I-5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton
An early morning crash on Country Club Boulevard in Stockton left at least one party with fatal injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported. The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the on-ramp to southbound I-5 from Country Club Boulevard and involved one vehicle. Details on the Fatal Crash on...
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Prepare for dangerous temperatures on Labor Day, beyond
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat is hitting Northern California this Labor Day weekend as thousands continue to experience a heat wave with the possibility of hitting record-high temperatures, according to KCRA 3's weather team. The forecast high for Sunday is 107 degrees in the Valley, but that's lower than...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Valley Springs Fire Threatening Structures
Update at 5:20 p.m.: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped and aircraft have been released. No structures were lost. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up. Original post at 5:02 p.m.:Valley Springs, CA– A vegetation fire that reportedly started in the grass at Baldwin Street at Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs is threatening structures. It has been named the “Lucas Fire” and air and ground resources are on the scene aggressively battling the blaze. Numerous structures are threatened by this fire. Due to the activity of the fire and fire personnel in the area, foot traffic is being removed and it’s been requested that the area should be avoided if possible.
