WCPO
Labor Day road trippers pleasantly surprised by gas prices in Kentucky
(LEX 18) — Summer driving season is nearing its end, and as the seasons change, gas prices are also expected to fall. Right now, Kentucky has the 11th cheapest fuel in the country. Drivers told affiliate LEX 18 they were pleasantly surprised by the price of fuel in the Commonwealth.
WCPO
Police arrest man accused of breaking into West Chester apartment, shooting woman
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a West Chester apartment and shooting a woman Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to The Highlands of West Chester apartment complex on the 6700 block of Fountains Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. following a report of a woman shot. Police said the woman was taken to West Chester Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
WCPO
New Mexico directs $10 million to build abortion clinic near Texas border
New Mexico plans to build a new abortion clinic in a town near the Texas border. The announcement came after the state's Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday, committing $10 million from her capital allocation funds to build the new clinic in Doña Ana County.
