WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a West Chester apartment and shooting a woman Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to The Highlands of West Chester apartment complex on the 6700 block of Fountains Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. following a report of a woman shot. Police said the woman was taken to West Chester Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO