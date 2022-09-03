Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Eagle runs fastest time in Missouri history
LIBERTY — The fastest running time in Missouri high school history was recorded at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3. Liberty North’s Sage Wilde won the annual Tim Nixon Invitational in a blazing time of 14:54, almost a full minute faster than the competition.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz addresses the challenge of stopping Kansas State's running game, recruiting Kansas City
Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri got off to a good start on defense last week against Louisiana Tech, as the Tigers allowed just 8 yards on 22 attempts. That made them No. 1 in the country in rushing defense. That doesn’t matter this week, as Missouri will play at Kansas State....
An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of flashy endorsements: Oakley, Hy-Vee and State Farm just to name a few.
KC Current announces groundbreaking for new riverfront stadium
A groundbreaking for the Kansas City Current’s new stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park has been scheduled for Oct. 6, the NWSL club announced Tuesday.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
New food comes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season
Kansas City Chiefs fans have new game day food options inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2022-23 NFL season.
Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid to enter guilty plea in 2021 crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expected to plead guilty to his charge of driving while intoxicated in a multi-vehicle crash in 2021.
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
WIBW
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ stop in Kansas City moving to T-Mobile Center
Comedian Kevin Hart announced his "Reality Check" tour stop in Kansas City is changing dates and locations.
KCTV 5
Kansas City among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We all know how fortunate we are to live in the Heart of America and all that Kansas City has to offer. A recent report from CNN Travel listed the City of Fountains as one of its 22 premier destinations for traveling in the United States.
bluevalleypost.com
Pizza Tascio, New York-style pizzeria, to open this month in south Overland Park
New York-style pizza joint Pizza Tascio, which is based in North Kansas City, plans to open its new south Overland Park franchise by mid-September, according to company officials. What’s happening: Over the weekend, the company took to Facebook to announce its new Overland Park location at 6705 W. 119th Street...
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
KMBC.com
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
993thex.com
Buchanan County Football Program Suspended For 2022
Due to unforeseen circumstances which have diminished the Twin Valley Football roster, Buchanan County’s, Twin Valley Football program is suspended for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post, the administration and coaching staff have determined the decision is in the best interest of the safety and well being of student athletes. Twin Valley, located in Pilgrim’s Knob was set up as a shelter when the area was ravaged by floods earlier this summer.
KCTV 5
KCK school rebrands as student-centered academy that can offer more individualized instruction
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, KS, public school is rebranding itself, renaming to Alfred Fairfax Academy this year. The restorative academy is hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday commemorating its new name that recognizes the first African American state legislator in Kansas. Principal Skyler Myers is excited...
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KC still without a jail as Jackson County breaks ground on new one
Jackson County, Missouri's success in building a new jail highlights the challenges facing Kansas City, which still has no jail of its own.
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
kcur.org
In one of Kansas City's hottest summers, thousands face brutal utility bills and shutoff threats
Between July and August this year, Kay Id’s utility bills shot up nearly $200. While she’s used to energy bills increasing from spring to summer, this year felt worse. The walls of her apartment near 48th Street and Paseo Boulevard have little insulation, making it hard to contain air conditioning.
