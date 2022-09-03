ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Indian restaurant expands to Ward Parkway location

A new restaurant featuring northern Indian Punjabi cuisine is scheduled to open by the end of September at 8436 Ward Parkway in the former Marble Top Café location. Shagan’s Chicken and Parathas currently sells lunch and dinner in an Overland Park cafe at Metcalf and W. 143rd Street, and owner Shagan Bajwa says she is “super-excited” about having a second business in south KC.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city

A 1869 view of Kansas City shows the Hannibal Bridge.Drawn by A. Ruger. Merchants Lith. Co., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When I first moved north of the Missouri River, I had driven across all three bridges from downtown Kansas City, but I was always confused by their names. After a while, you learn which one you're on by associating them with the roadways or highways you travel.
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy

Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
Pet of the Day: Chutney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This is Chutney. At 3 years old, Chutney still has a ton of love to give! This confident girl takes treats gently, loves belly rubs, and will put her head right on your lap for a nice nap. She is also very curious and smart,...
