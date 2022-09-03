Read full article on original website
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Crack Shack and Via 313 pizza to build on former Macaroni Grill site in Overland Park
Fried chicken chain The Crack Shack and Detroit-style pizzeria Via 313 are eyeing an early 2023 opening for a new multi-tenant restaurant building in Overland Park. Where exactly: The two restaurants are co-locating together in one building that will be constructed at 9292 Metcalf Ave. in the Regency Park Shopping Center.
bluevalleypost.com
Pizza Tascio, New York-style pizzeria, to open this month in south Overland Park
New York-style pizza joint Pizza Tascio, which is based in North Kansas City, plans to open its new south Overland Park franchise by mid-September, according to company officials. What’s happening: Over the weekend, the company took to Facebook to announce its new Overland Park location at 6705 W. 119th Street...
This Classic Diner In Excelsior Springs Looks Right Out of a TV Show
This classic diner in Excelsior Springs looks like it's right out of a television show. The show it looks like it could be right out of, in my opinion, is "NCIS". It reminds me of the kind of place Gibbs would eat at when he returns to his hometown of Stillwater, Pennsylvania. Lucky for us we don't need to head to Stillwater to experience it.
martincitytelegraph.com
Indian restaurant expands to Ward Parkway location
A new restaurant featuring northern Indian Punjabi cuisine is scheduled to open by the end of September at 8436 Ward Parkway in the former Marble Top Café location. Shagan’s Chicken and Parathas currently sells lunch and dinner in an Overland Park cafe at Metcalf and W. 143rd Street, and owner Shagan Bajwa says she is “super-excited” about having a second business in south KC.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
Roeland Park sells ‘The Rocks’ property to new developer
Roeland Park will sell the former city pool site near 48th Street and Roe Avenue to EPC Real Estate Group for roughly $3.45 million.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ stop in Kansas City moving to T-Mobile Center
Comedian Kevin Hart announced his "Reality Check" tour stop in Kansas City is changing dates and locations.
KMBC.com
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
KCTV 5
KCK school rebrands as student-centered academy that can offer more individualized instruction
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, KS, public school is rebranding itself, renaming to Alfred Fairfax Academy this year. The restorative academy is hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday commemorating its new name that recognizes the first African American state legislator in Kansas. Principal Skyler Myers is excited...
kcur.org
Berkley Riverfront apartment project moves forward without tax breaks from Port KC
A controversial developer’s plan to build a 251-unit apartment project is moving forward, but without the incentives it initially sought from the Port Authority of Kansas City (Port KC). A deal between the Port KC and St. Louis developer Lux Living stalled in May after criticism of the agreement...
KYTV
Kansas City among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We all know how fortunate we are to live in the Heart of America and all that Kansas City has to offer. A recent report from CNN Travel listed the City of Fountains as one of its 22 premier destinations for traveling in the United States.
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city
A 1869 view of Kansas City shows the Hannibal Bridge.Drawn by A. Ruger. Merchants Lith. Co., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When I first moved north of the Missouri River, I had driven across all three bridges from downtown Kansas City, but I was always confused by their names. After a while, you learn which one you're on by associating them with the roadways or highways you travel.
KCTV 5
Families squeeze in a last day of fun at Shawnee Mission Lake Marina on Labor Day
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season. The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter and reopen in May 2023. Despite a cool and cloudy start to Labor Day, its kayak, paddle boat and...
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
KMBC.com
Kevin Hart cancels Kauffman Center shows due to high demand, moves to one night at T-Mobile Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Hart has canceled several shows scheduled for early November in Kansas City. The comedian and actor says that 'high demand' has led him to move his show to one night at the T-Mobile Center. Hart's six shows were announced a month ago to take...
kcur.org
In one of Kansas City's hottest summers, thousands face brutal utility bills and shutoff threats
Between July and August this year, Kay Id’s utility bills shot up nearly $200. While she’s used to energy bills increasing from spring to summer, this year felt worse. The walls of her apartment near 48th Street and Paseo Boulevard have little insulation, making it hard to contain air conditioning.
An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of flashy endorsements: Oakley, Hy-Vee and State Farm just to name a few.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Chutney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This is Chutney. At 3 years old, Chutney still has a ton of love to give! This confident girl takes treats gently, loves belly rubs, and will put her head right on your lap for a nice nap. She is also very curious and smart,...
