ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Can cats really see in the dark?

By Joe Phelan
LiveScience
LiveScience
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9rga_0hgklsHf00
(Image credit: sarayut Thaneerat via Getty Images)

If you've ever lived with a cat, you know that they can be incredibly active at night, often sprinting up and down corridors — and over their owners' beds — without ever crashing into walls or doors.

Given their ability to avoid collisions during these nocturnal exercise sessions, you may think that cats have natural night vision. But do they?

According to Caryn Plummer, a clinical veterinary ophthalmology specialist at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, that's not quite the right question to ask.

"It's not a matter of seeing in the dark or not seeing in the dark," she told Live Science in an email. "The perception of vision — you might say the 'quality' — is more of a spectrum than a yes or no."

Plummer explained that the amount of ambient light present influences what an individual — be it a human or a cat — can see. However, compared with humans, cats are far better at making out objects when very little light is available, and this is largely due to how their eyes have evolved.

"Cats can see in the dark because the structure of their eyes, and specifically their retinas, permits them 'better' vision than humans when light levels are low," Plummer said. "Cats have a higher percentage and concentration of rod photoreceptors than humans, which means they have better sensitivity to light, and can see more in low levels of illumination than we can."

According to the Cats Protection charity (opens in new tab), this abundance of rods means that cats can see "six to eight times better" than humans when it is dark.

So why have cats evolved to have such exceptional night vision?

"Adaptations for vision are the direct result of a species' need to interact with its environment," Plummer said. "Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning they must eat meat in order to stay healthy. They are unable to produce certain required proteins and must ingest them from an external source. Many of their potential prey items are active at night or in dim light."

Despite being more active than the average human during the night, cats are not strictly nocturnal animals. Rather, they are considered "crepuscular," or active during twilight, owing to their fondness for hunting at dusk and dawn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LgxmH_0hgklsHf00
Cats are considered "crepuscular," or active during twilight, due to their proclivity for hunting at dusk and dawn. (Image credit: ©fitopardo via Getty Images)

However, although feline eyes are designed for night-time jaunts, cats' ability to successfully navigate their environment during periods of near darkness is about more than the composition of their eyes. According to Plummer, cats also rely on their other senses.

"Cats have very acute hearing and olfaction [the sense of smell], which aids their ability to navigate," Plummer said. "Interacting with the environment requires the collaboration of all of the senses."

So, cats are far more adept at wandering at night than humans are, but when it comes to vision quality, they certainly don't trump humans during the daytime.

"In evolution, there is usually a price to be paid for every advantage," Ron Ofri, a professor of veterinary ophthalmology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Koret School of Veterinary Medicine in Israel, told Live Science in an email.

For cats, the trade-off for having superb night vision is having to make do with relatively poor vision during the day.

"As a result of the adaptations that allow such sensitive night vision, their daytime visual acuity is only about 1/7 of ours," Ofri said. "This shocks people who believe that cats always have superb vision: they do, but only at night; they have horrible daytime vision."

According to Plummer, there are other differences between the eyes of humans and cats. For example, cats don't register color the same way humans do.

"Cats have a lower absolute number and concentration of cone photoreceptors compared to humans, so they do not perceive color the way we do, nor do they have the degree of detail resolution that we have," Plummer said.

Cones in the eye are responsible for determining "day vision" color. Humans have three types of cones, which enable us to perceive the colors blue, green and red, while cats have only two types of cones, meaning what we see as green and red appear gray to cats. It was long thought that cats are colorblind, but many scientists no longer believe that to be the case — though discussion rages on. It is now widely thought that cats can see blues and grays (opens in new tab), and potentially also some shades of yellow and green, but the truth is that nobody can say for sure.

"Cats are dichromats, which means they have two types of cone photoreceptors, compared to our three types," Plummer said. "So they do not see as many colors or colors as brightly as we do. We would perceive their daytime visual resolution as fuzzy and out of focus."

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 15

Cmethrough
4d ago

I don't know about their visibility being restricted during the daytime, that's when my cats love to hang out in the window to see everything

Reply
4
Saoirse Cat
4d ago

My elderly cat gets grumpy and antsy at twilight but she's active in the day. At night she sleeps cuddled up tight with me. She's 21 years old.

Reply
4
Stacey Ann Bushby
4d ago

I own a cat and I know about how they can see but it is always interesting to read about it.

Reply
7
Related
psychologytoday.com

Does Your Cat Like You?

In the presence of people they trust, cats express their relaxed state by slowly blinking, and sometimes by purring. Many cats develop a close relationship with their owners that has similarities to their relationship with their mothers. Cats may express their displeasure at strangers by hissing, arching their backs, elevating...
PETS
Matthew C. Woodruff

September is going to the cats.

Cat Doing Nothing.(free-images.com) We are their willing servants because they trained us so well. Feed them, pet them, brush them, clean up after them, let them out, let them in… we know what to do, but only on their own schedule. Why do we do all this? Because they are our fuzzy, adorable, feline overlords.
catster.com

Superpowers Cats Are Thankful For

Cats have a gift for seeing favorable and unfavorable opportunities and applying the “what’s in it for me?” factor. If cats were asked what they were grateful for this Thanksgiving, they’d say their superpowers. Cats are grateful for each one. Here are six of them. Shape-shifting.
PETS
LiveScience

Are penguins really monogamous?

There's something sweet — perhaps even romantic — about penguin courtship. After spending months at sea, hunting for fish and swimming in the iciest waters, female Adélie penguins (Pygoscelis adeliae) toboggan to the same breeding grounds, year after year. Waddling through a bar scene of trumpeting, preening males, they ignore advances and make a bee-line for their mates from the previous season: males who’ve arrived before the females to tidy up their nest.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nocturnal Animals#Evolution#Live Science#The Cats Protection
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle

Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

After 30 Years of Being Tortured For Entertainment, These Elephants Were Reunited!

Riding an elephant may seem like the epitome of adventure and harmony with nature. Sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Jahn and Chok were victims of wildlife entertainment in Thailand for 30 years. They were forced to spend hours every day giving rides with the sun scorching their bodies, day in and day out. That was until World Animal Protection rescued them!
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
thewildest.com

Get This: While Your Cat Is High on Catnip, They’re Also Repelling Pests

Our cats love catnip, and we could spend hours watching videos of them get zooted on the green stuff. They have fun, and we watch them roll, purr, drool, and act like what we would imagine would happen if they were overtaken by an evil cat-spirit. As a cat parent whose cat is one of the 40 percent of felines who isn’t affected by catnip, I’m jealous of the ones whose fur-babies go absolutely bonkers over it. But, it turns out, catnip is more than just a good time for everyone — it’s also a natural pest-repellent.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Kitten with Two Heads Born in Arkansas Due to Rare Genetic Mutation

A kitten with two heads was born in the city of Harrison in Arkansas, United States, according to reports on Sunday, August 21. The owner of the two-headed kitten named him Harvey, in reference to Batman's enemy Harvey Dent, a hero turned villain named Two-Face, who appeared in "The Dark Knight" move, "The Batman" franchise, and the "Detective Comics."
HARRISON, AR
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

LiveScience

93K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy