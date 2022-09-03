ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 67

Adam Bryan
4d ago

I've never seen them lol. I don't live by the beach or go ALL the time. But they make it sound like that's all ya see when you go to the beach and I can honestly say I've never seen them. This is just a nice shot at mass advertising IMO. I could be wrong. I was thinking it was going to be the plain blue and white ones I always see at the beach, but I was wrong lol. I'm curious what the hype is all about now though lol.

Reply(1)
6
Nhl Predsfan
4d ago

who can afford to go to the beach these days? thanks biden

Reply(2)
9
Related
TheDailyBeast

This Very Un-Florida Spot Has Some of Florida’s Best Beaches

This is the latest in our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Flanked by two well-known destinations in the Florida Panhandle—Destin to the west and Panama City Beach to the east—South Walton is easy to miss if you’re not aware of the unique beauty hiding just off of US Highway 98.Luckily, I knew exactly where to go when my fiancé and I veered slightly south from the main motorway. Venturing down Scenic Highway 30A, we landed in Rosemary Beach, one of 16 towns along the Gulf Coast that make up South Walton.“We’re older than this town,” I said...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Hidden Gem Opens Daily For Brunch

A charming Walt Disney World dining location known for its weekend brunch just became even more accessible! Walt Disney World Resort Guests will now be able to enjoy the delicious morning spread every day of the week!. Disney World Guests love a good breakfast, and there are a plethora of...
TRAVEL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy