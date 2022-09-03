ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinancing#Linus Realestate#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Mortgage Lenders#Adjustable Rate Mortgage#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
Sharee B.

58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt

A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
BOSTON, MA
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nationalinterest.org

Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
COLORADO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy