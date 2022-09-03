ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

78 Year Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, WA)

By Susan Klien
 5 days ago
A 78 year old man met with a fatal accident due to a serious medical emergency while driving, on Friday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the man was driving north on I-5, towards the Stillaguamish River Bridge, which was about 6 miles north of Smokey Point.

Therefore his car left the road, and struck a concrete barrier.

The state patrol also confirmed that the man was immediately rushed to Skagit Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash

FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Everson Goshen Road temporarily closed due to outside fire

EVERSON, Wash. — Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the 7200 block of Everson Goshen Road about 2:35pm, Wednesday, September 7th, due to a report of an outside fire. Everson Police reported from the scene that a large area of blackberry bushes was on fire...
EVERSON, WA
thenorthernlight.com

One person dead in Sweet Road house fire

The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large

A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
KGMI

Two men dead in Ferndale murder-suicide

FERNDALE, Wash. – Two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Ferndale early Monday. City of Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney says police were called to a home at 2000 Grandview Road just after midnight and found two men dead from gunshot wounds. A witness told them that...
FERNDALE, WA
KOMO News

One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Traffic stop in Everson leads police to massive stash of guns, drugs

EVERSON, Wash. – A routine traffic stop in Everson led investigators to a massive amount of guns and drugs. An Everson Police officer pulled the suspect over on Blair Drive on July 16th for expired registration tags, according to court documents. The officer noticed drug paraphernalia and a long...
EVERSON, WA
whatcom-news.com

2 men found dead inside Ferndale business

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly before 1am on Monday, September 5th, to a business in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
FERNDALE, WA
