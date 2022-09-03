78 Year Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, WA)

A 78 year old man met with a fatal accident due to a serious medical emergency while driving, on Friday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the man was driving north on I-5, towards the Stillaguamish River Bridge, which was about 6 miles north of Smokey Point.

Therefore his car left the road, and struck a concrete barrier.

The state patrol also confirmed that the man was immediately rushed to Skagit Valley Hospital, where he later died.

