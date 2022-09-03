ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
2 Simple Ways You Can Make $1 Million Investing in the Stock Market

The broad-based S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 9.9% over the last three decades. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has generated an annualized return of 13.6% over the last two decades. Investors can build life-changing wealth with nothing more than patience and regular contributions to an index fund.
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday

Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result.
Here's My Top Stock to Buy in September

The membership-based wholesale business earns a high renewal rate from its customers. In addition to passing on the savings of its efficient operating model to customers in the form of low prices, Costco passes on excess cash to shareholders via occasional special dividends. Costco's earnings per share has more than...
Why Skillz Stock Fell 16% in August

Skillz's most recent quarter showed that it's losing both active users and paying users. It's trying to execute a plan to reach profitability, but losses are still quite large.
Where Will AMD Be in 5 Years?

AMD stock has been a terrific investment over the past five years. The chipmaker could gain a bigger share of the lucrative markets it is operating in. AMD has multiple catalysts that could help sustain its terrific growth over the next five years.
Why Twilio Dropped 18% in August

The company beat estimates in its second-quarter earnings report but came up short in guidance. Twilio continues to post wide losses, which have become a red flag in the current market environment.
3 Things You Shouldn't Do if the Stock Market Crashes

Don't cash out of the market during or after a stock market crash. It's also a poor idea to reactively do things that reduce your portfolio's diversification. Not taking any action whatsoever during a crash is also usually a mistake.
1 Growth Stock to Buy Ahead of the Trillion-Dollar Metaverse Opportunity

Meta Platforms has invested over $15 billion in its metaverse ambitions since the beginning of 2021. That cash burn has dealt a blow to the company's bottom line recently, but it could pay off in the long run. Investors can buy Meta Platforms stock now at a steep discount to...
Why Ball Stock Plunged 24% in August

Ball was slammed by a disappointing earnings report earlier in the month. North American demand is decelerating rapidly, causing expansion plans to be shelved. One bright spot is Ball's aerospace division, which helped launch the James Webb Space Telescope.
Market Sell-Off: 1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist

Ambarella's near-term outlook isn't convincing, as its latest results indicate. The terrific opportunity in computer vision chips should pave the way for long-term growth at Ambarella. The chipmaker's financial performance is expected to pick up the pace starting next year.
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Moved 5.3% Higher on Wednesday

There was no major catalyst, but Silvergate may have benefitted from what the market interpreted as not entirely bad economic news. Silvergate has seen quite a boost in net interest income from higher rates this year.
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Popped 10% Today

Jefferies upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers this morning -- and set a $4 price target on the sub-$3 stock. Nordic American also stopped just short of promising to raise its dividend today.
3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

Back-to-back quarters of declining U.S. GDP suggests a recession may be near. Buying dividend stocks is a smart strategy in a volatile market. These three high-yield income stocks would make for rock-solid investments if the U.S. enters a recession.
Why Pinterest Stock Was Up Earlier Today

One analyst likes Pinterest's growth prospects under new CEO Bill Ready. Ready brings extensive experience developing a highly engaged user base at PayPal.
4 Next-Generation Tech Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

It's been a miserable year on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plunging into a bear market. Despite this turmoil, billionaire fund managers have gone on the offensive. These four innovation-driven stocks were aggressively bought by select billionaire investors during the second quarter.
