LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground is coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood — and area volunteers are the ones making it happen. "We're here at the Mini-Versity Child Development Center kicking off day one of our Kaboom! playground transformation project," explained Kevin Fields, president and CEO of LCCC. "The space that we're replacing here was over 40 years old, so to get an upgraded state-of-the-art play space with all the latest technology and outdoor play equipment for children in this part of our community is phenomenal."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO