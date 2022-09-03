Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
wdrb.com
Liege and Dairy closing 4 years after opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors after four years. The owner of Liege and Dairy posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying "It's time to say goodbye." "But I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure!"...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
WLKY.com
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
wdrb.com
Blake Shelton set to perform at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country star Blake Shelton will bring his "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" to Louisville in 2023. The superstar is headlining the tour that kicks off on Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, with plans to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on March 9. The lineup...
wdrb.com
Louisville Tourism officials preparing for nearly 400,000 people to enjoy 2 weeks of music festivals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are well underway at the Highland Festival Ground a little more than a week before the start of Louisville's two-week marathon of live music. Some of the barricades are already up for closed streets outside the Kentucky Exposition Center off Preston Highway in anticipation for...
Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular
Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
wdrb.com
New playground coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground is coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood — and area volunteers are the ones making it happen. "We're here at the Mini-Versity Child Development Center kicking off day one of our Kaboom! playground transformation project," explained Kevin Fields, president and CEO of LCCC. "The space that we're replacing here was over 40 years old, so to get an upgraded state-of-the-art play space with all the latest technology and outdoor play equipment for children in this part of our community is phenomenal."
Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
Wave 3
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
wdrb.com
Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
wdrb.com
New Highlands store with interesting paint job turns heads before it even opens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drive down Barret Avenue has taken a turn. Nitty Gritty is still there, Big Bad Breakfast, too, but in between is an older building with a new interesting paint job. "People are slowing down to see what's going on," Louisvillian Joe Brackett said. "Umm, this...
wdrb.com
Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence reveals name of newborn in Vogue feature
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her son's name to the public for the first time. Lawrence, a Louisville native, talked about being a new mom in the October issue of Vogue. The 32-year-old revealed in the interview she and husband Cooke Maroney named their new son...
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River during Louisville's Hike, Bike and Paddle event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a kayaker found a body in the Ohio River on Monday during the city's Hike, Bike, and Paddle event. The body of Christopher Wectawski, 56, was found near the Portland Canal in the Ohio River, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
WTVQ
Waverly Hills Sanatorium in the running for best haunted destination in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium is in the running for best haunted destination in the U.S. — and now, you can help them hit No. 1. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to USA Today’s 10Best.
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
wdrb.com
5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Spencer County (3-0) vs Collins (3-0) One of the multiple of undefeated matchups in the area, Spencer County comes in...
wdrb.com
Bond for man accused of crashing into Kansas family in downtown Louisville set at $500,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man police said admitted to taking hydrocodone before hitting a Kansas family in downtown Louisville in July, killing the father, faced a judge Tuesday morning. Michael Hurley, 33, was arraigned at the Hall of Justice, where a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Hurley...
wdrb.com
New plan calls for Madison's Crystal Beach Swimming Pool to be completely replaced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, has announced plans to completely replace the Crystal Beach Swimming Pool. Crews removed the liner of the pool back in January for renovations and found extensive damage. That includes structural damage like crumbling concrete and filters that failed pressure tests. In...
