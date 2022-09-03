ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Liege and Dairy closing 4 years after opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors after four years. The owner of Liege and Dairy posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying "It's time to say goodbye." "But I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure!"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New playground coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground is coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood — and area volunteers are the ones making it happen. "We're here at the Mini-Versity Child Development Center kicking off day one of our Kaboom! playground transformation project," explained Kevin Fields, president and CEO of LCCC. "The space that we're replacing here was over 40 years old, so to get an upgraded state-of-the-art play space with all the latest technology and outdoor play equipment for children in this part of our community is phenomenal."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
WTVQ

Waverly Hills Sanatorium in the running for best haunted destination in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium is in the running for best haunted destination in the U.S. — and now, you can help them hit No. 1. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to USA Today’s 10Best.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
WOMI Owensboro

One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky

A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Spencer County (3-0) vs Collins (3-0) One of the multiple of undefeated matchups in the area, Spencer County comes in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New plan calls for Madison's Crystal Beach Swimming Pool to be completely replaced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, has announced plans to completely replace the Crystal Beach Swimming Pool. Crews removed the liner of the pool back in January for renovations and found extensive damage. That includes structural damage like crumbling concrete and filters that failed pressure tests. In...

