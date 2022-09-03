ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lenard Poon
5d ago

After increasing over 300%, my home in Vegas has dropped less than 3%. However, there's hardly any homes on the market in my section of town for comparative sales. Demand for housing remains strong. And our neighboring state with true overpriced housing continues to fuel growth in more affordable states, especially those with no state taxes.

Wuzafuz
4d ago

It is not necessarily an overvalue issue but an interest rate one. It also depends on what group is doing the rating.

The Associated Press

Breeze to Inaugurate 8 Las Vegas Routes in 8 Weeks

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare, high flex airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is adding eight new routes to Las Vegas (LAS) in the next month – and putting the destination on sale from 11 cities, with fares starting from just $29* one way. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005975/en/ Las Vegas showgirls welcome Breeze Airways’ new routes to town. (Photo: Business Wire)
963kklz.com

Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America

Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas airport sees delays amid Labor Day travel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many visitors are starting to head out of Las Vegas on Monday after a busy Labor Day weekend. Harry Reid International Airport was full of travelers as the airport saw its fair share of delays. At one point, there were more than 80 delays, led...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The $400 Million UnCommons Campus Adds Yet Another Restaurant to Its Lineup

A new Mexican steakhouse is moving into the UnCommons complex in southwest Las Vegas. The mixed-use shopping and dining area is open now and more restaurants are being added, including J. Blanco, which is slated to open in early 2023. The design of the 3,500-square-foot restaurant and bar is vibrant and airy, highlighted by natural light and lush plants. The menu features dishes like La Ultima Cena, an 18-ounce Tomahawk ribeye with citrus butter, esquites, and jalapeno mashed potatoes. Tequila and cocktails with citrus juices round out the cocktail menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Are you prepared for an emergency?

September is Emergency Preparedness Month and Clark County wants families to be prepared for emergencies. The county said that includes having an emergency kit, an emergency plan, and doing safety drills so everyone is on the same page.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
sweetwaternow.com

Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner

The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)

You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wallstreetwindow.com

How Much Would It Cost To Live In The Veer Towers In Las Vegas? (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The Veer Towers are one of the best located high end condo spots in Las Vegas. It’s right next to the Crystals Mall and right next to Aria too. In this video we take a look at a real estate listing for one of the condo units for the Veer Towers that is now on the market. We also look at what real estate prices have done for these condo units in the past few years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
