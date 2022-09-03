Biblioracle: The blob has taken over, bringing bright amorphous shapes to our book covers

Like a lot of things, the takeover of “the blob” wasn’t noticeable at first.

Sure, you’d see the blob here and there, but you didn’t think much of it. At the time, you didn’t even know it had a name. As long as the blob kept to its own business, you were happy to let the blob do its thing.

And then, one day, you look up, and suddenly the blob is everywhere.

The blob is the term used to describe a current trend in book cover design, described by R.E. Hawley in Print magazine as “a canvas filled with amorphous daubs of warm, bright color, intersecting with one another to form different hues in the overlapping spaces.”

You have seen the blob on books such as “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters and “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid.

Looking at the lists of selected books for Reese’s Book Club and Read with Jenna, at least a third or more of the covers are blob or obviously blob influenced.

I’m wondering if the book designers of the world are getting frustrated with the trend. I can just imagine an editor communicating their vision for a cover, “You can do anything you want, surprise me … but also, make sure it’s a blob.”

It is one thing for the blob to be a dominant style in newly published books, but I was prompted to air my concerns about the blob when I recently went looking online for the publication year of Geraldine Brooks’ gem of a novel, “March,” and saw that the cover had been retroactively blobbed.

In fact, all of Brooks’ backlist titles have been blobbed, using colors from the let’s say, brighter, end of the color wheel.

As Hawley notes, there’s nothing inherently bad about book covers that utilize the blob, and in fact, some of them are very clever in their combining shapes and color to create imagery that isn’t apparent at first glance. Charmaine Wilkerson’s “Black Cake” where the face of a woman is hidden among the blob is one example.

The updated cover for “March” is actually an abstract illustration of a cotton plant in the foreground, set against the sky. It’s very pretty.

But I can’t help but think something has been lost in the blob.

The paperback cover of “March” that I own is illustrated with what looks like a hand-stitched diary or memory book, presumably belonging to the titular character, “Mr. March,” the absent father from Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” who leaves his family behind to serve as a chaplain in the Union army.

The original cover evokes the living person of Mr. March and the feel of the novel, a mix of melancholy and hope. The blobbed version makes it look like every other book.

And that is actually the point of the blob. The blob has an obvious upside when it comes to being noticed in small format pictures on social media. Having been exposed to the blob many times before, readers are primed to recognize what the blob is signifying. These are so-called “book club” books, primarily aimed at women mostly because women buy and read the vast majority of books.

As Hawley also notes, book covers often go through trend cycles, with the “flat illustration” (think Sophie Kinsella’s books or the original cover for “Where’d You Go Bernadette”) being the look of the 2010s, so we shouldn’t be stuck with the blob forever.

I sure hope not. Hopefully.

Personally, I like it when the cover of the book is as likely to surprise me as anything contained inside.

John Warner is the author of “Why They Can’t Write: Killing the Five-Paragraph Essay and Other Necessities.”

Book recommendations from the Biblioracle

John Warner tells you what to read based on the last five books you’ve read

1. “The Nest” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

2. “The House of the Spirits” by Isabel Allende

3. “American Cartel: Inside the Battle to Bring Down the Opioid Industry” by Scott Higham and Sari Horwitz

4. “Await Your Reply” by Dan Chaon

5. “The Director” by David Ignatius

— Dan H., Chicago

Looking at the range on this list I really just have to give Dan a good book and he’s going to like it. I’m looking at a shelf of good books in my home office, doing eeny, meeny, miny, moe, and landing on “The World Without You” by Joshua Henkin.

1. “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney

2. “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr

4. “The Trees” by Percival Everett

5. “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah

— Susan P., Glen Ellyn

I think Susan will enjoy the combination of warmth and the sharp wit of Barbara Pym, in maybe her most known book, “Excellent Women.”

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr

3. “The Committed” by Viet Thanh Nguyen

4. “Dopesick” by Beth Macy

5. “The Good Father” by Noah Hawley

— Benjamin T., Chicago

I think Benjamin is a good candidate for the Jackson Brodie series by Kate Atkinson, which starts with “Case Histories.”

Get a reading from the Biblioracle

Send a list of the last five books you’ve read and your hometown to biblioracle@gmail.com .