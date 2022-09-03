ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Many libraries in Chicago stock free, life-saving Narcan to fight opioid overdoses

By Jake Sheridan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194Mjl_0hgkiJix00
Shilo Jefferson, director of the Legler Regional Branch of the Chicago Public Library system, holds a box of Narcan, which can be given for an opioid overdose in an emergency situation. A number of branches in the Chicago Public Library system put the boxes out for people take. Jefferson said about 60 boxes have been given away since January. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Overdose deaths kill more people in Chicago than gun violence and car crashes combined, officials have said. But a simple nasal spray, Narcan, can save lives by stopping overdoses.

How can someone get the potentially lifesaving aid? Walking into a city library, grabbing it and walking out with no questions asked is now an option.

The Chicago Department of Public Health stocks Narcan in 51 libraries across the city. The program will expand citywide by the end of the year, CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

The new effort makes the crucial medication accessible for all Chicagoans, including those who misuse potentially dangerous opioids.

“It’s a miracle, really,” said Legler Regional Library Director Shilo Jefferson as she pulled out a Narcan device, which looks and works like a basic allergy spray.

Jefferson’s library stocks the medication in a small, open box next to first aid supplies. Kits containing two Narcan devices fill the box. People can take them without having to share information.

Narcan distribution is just another way the library supports the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Jefferson said.

“We do way more things than books,” she said. “We are here to help people if they need help and we’re here to help them with no judgment.”

About 60 kits have been taken since the library became one of the first in Chicago to offer Narcan, a brand name for the generic medication naloxone, in January. The public health department refills the supply every week, Jefferson said.

Legler Library staff also gets training on how to use Narcan and keep some handy just in case. That preparation kicked in when a woman became nonresponsive recently before a nearby produce market. She had been sitting in a walker and was slumped over, not breathing.

“Then somebody ran inside to get the Narcan,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson said she administered two doses before paramedics arrived, and the medication resuscitated the woman before they got to the scene.

“It’s a very much needed program, especially in the neighborhood,” said Jefferson, who now keeps Narcan in her purse. “Addiction is a real illness. I think this program is helping people.”

Overdose deaths have risen across the country and in Chicago as fentanyl, a powerful opioid prescribed to treat severe pain, is increasingly sold illegally and laced in other illicit drugs.

Eight hundred fifty-five people overdosed on opioids and died in 2019, and there were 1,303 fatalities in 2020, according to the city’s Department of Public Health.

“I believe that is because people don’t have access to Narcan,” said Daphne Smith, a department administrator overseeing the effort to get the medication into libraries.

Smith lost her daughter to a fentanyl overdose three years ago. She wants to stop other parents from having to go through such tragedy.

“If I knew about Narcan, she may still be here,” Smith said. “I want people to have this. I don’t want you to always have to use it, but if you need it, I want you to have access.”

The program she helps lead has trained around 300library staffers in overdose prevention and distributed nearly 800 Narcan kits across the city by the end of August.

The miraculous “opioid antagonist” medication overpowers opioids by binding to receptors in the body where opioids had previously been attached, said Dr. Wilnise Jasmin, the CDPH’s behavioral health medical director.

“Anyone can walk in and grab Narcan. It could be because of your personal use … but it also could be in case you encounter someone else whether you know them or if they’re a stranger,” Jasmin said.

A statewide standing order allows pharmacies to give naloxone to anyone requesting the medication, without a direct prescription, and bill their insurers.

State law allows anyone to administer it to someone experiencing an overdose without liability, and also allows people to seek emergency medical help for an overdose without risking criminal liability for illegal drug possession.

The CDPH works with local groups to target outreach, Narcan distribution and offers of addiction treatment in areas hardest hit by overdoses. That includes the “heroin corridor,” Smith said, a 10-block area near Garfield Park where Ledger Library is located.

A few key signs can signal an overdose. An overdosing person may appear drowsy, be breathing slowly or be making a gurgling sound, Jasmin said. People with darker complexions may take on an ashen or blue color, while people with lighter skin often turn red, Smith said.

If someone is unresponsive, you can grind your knuckles on their breast bones to try to wake them up, experts said, and if that doesn’t work, it’s time to call 911.

The next part — administering Narcan — is easy, they said. The nasal spray works like Flonase or other over-the-counter drugs: insert the tip into the person’s nose and push down the plunger, which causes the medication to spray. Each Narcan device holds two doses, and the second dose should be administered two to three minutes after the first if the person isn’t responding.

“It’s a very simple tool. Very hard to use in the wrong way, no side effects to using it. But it does everything to save someone’s life if they’re overdosing on opioids,” Jasmin said.

While opioid overdoses kill Black and Latino men in poor areas at the highest rate, they have affected every community area in Chicago. Jasmin wants to see Narcan become as common as CPR kits or fire extinguishers.

Smith hopes that the accessible Narcan in libraries helps reduce the potential for overdosing.

“The fact of the matter is that drug usage is not going anywhere,” she said.

Some librarians worry about someone coming in and taking all of the Narcan. Smith tells them to put the medication out and let them.

“If they take 10, I don’t care. I’ll get you 25. I’ll get you as much as you need,” she said. “Just take it.”

jsheridan@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @jakesheridan_

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ems1.com

51 Chicago libraries now offer naloxone

CHICAGO — Overdose deaths kill more people in Chicago than gun violence and car crashes combined, officials have said. But a simple nasal spray, Narcan, can save lives by stopping overdoses. How can someone get the potentially lifesaving aid? Walking into a city library, grabbing it and walking out...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

IDPH report cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease in Cook County

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health, working with the Stickney Public Health District, is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Cook County with onset dates between June and August. IDPH has advised hospitals and providers in the area to consider Legionnaires’ disease in diagnosing patients with clinically compatible illnesses. Illinois local health departments investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease were asked to inquire about any time spent in Burbank during the 14 days prior to onset of symptoms. Three cases were linked to St. Albert the Great Church in Burbank. IDPH’s Environmental Health staff inspected the church and collected samples. Laboratory tests detected the presence of legionella in the church’s cooling tower. The church is fully cooperating in remediating the cooling tower and notifying parishioners of the situation. The cooling tower will be shut down until legionella is no longer detected.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
legalreader.com

Chicago Counties File Suit Against Walgreens, Kroger & Other Pharmacies

Several Chicago area counties pursue litigation against opioid-dispensing pharmacies. Nineteen Illinois counties have filed a lawsuit against some of the largest pharmacies chains in the nation, including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Walmart, alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic and overdose crisis by neglecting to properly monitor and report suspicious orders. The plaintiffs in the pharmacy lawsuit include all counties in the Chicago area except for Lake County, and the suit was filed in Cook County. A spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the area is represented by a separate law firm and is considering pursuing its own case.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman reported missing for almost 2 months

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old Chicago woman was reported missing Wednesday. Keyla Pinanjota was last heard from on July 12. She is 5'5", Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she's missing from the Logan Square area near Armitage Avenue and Pulaski Road. Anyone with information about Pinanjota's whereabouts...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Opioid Overdose#Stock#Narcan#Cdph#Chicagoans
Chicago magazine

In the Land Beyond Midway

Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
NBC Chicago

Restaurant Group Faces Lawsuit Regarding ‘Deceptive Charges' Added Onto Bills

A Chicago-based restaurant group is facing legal action after allegedly adding fees and surcharges to customers' bills without notifying them before purchase. Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises and its subsidiary, Do-Rite Tinley LLC are facing a lawsuit after a man who had purchased food at the Do-Rite Chicken and Donuts location in Tinley Park noticed a 3 percent surcharge on his receipt after paying for his food.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men carjack food delivery driver in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was carjacked early Wednesday morning as he went to drop off an order in Little Village.Police said the man got out of his car on Millard near Ogden just before 3:00 a.m. Three men came up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his car.The carjackers didn't hurt him, but they got in his gray Nissan Altima and drove off.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
actionnews5.com

Best Life: Hip replacements for patients with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Is 14 too young for a hip replacement? About 300,000 kids in the United States have juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. It is an autoimmune disorder, where the immune system malfunctions and attacks the joints. Treatments and medications may help some kids, but for others, a more drastic option may be the only way to get long-lasting relief.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicago man sentenced to over 5 years for COVID-19 fraud, loaded gun

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was sentenced to over five years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a PPE loan and possessing a loaded handgun. Tyjuan Lighthall, 25, was found with an unlawfully purchased firearm, with an extended magazine, in early 2019 while in Rogers Park. As a previously...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Scammers Are Asking People Near Wrigley Field For Money On Venmo, Then Using Their Phone To Take More, Officials Warn

LAKEVIEW — Police are reminding Chicagoans not to give their phones to strangers after people were scammed near Wrigley Field. During the scam, someone asks a passerby to send them money online through apps such as Venmo, officials said. The passerby gives the person their phone to type in their Venmo account’s name so they can donate money — but the person then transfers a much larger sum of money to themselves without permission, officials said.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy