Orange daylily considered invasive in Chicago-area gardens. Here’s how to get rid of it.

By Tim Johnson, Chicago Botanic Garden, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

“I have been trying to get rid of some orange-colored daylilies and plant some new daylilies with different colors along with some other perennials. The orange daylilies keep returning and have even smothered some of my new plants. What is the best way to proceed?”

– Jacob Bennet, Kenilworth

Your description indicates that you are dealing with common daylily (Hemerocallis fulva) in your garden.

This plant is considered invasive in the Chicago area and is very difficult to eradicate because of its thick, tuberous roots. The plant will resprout from any roots left in the ground, which is happening in your garden. You are leaving enough roots in the ground after you dig the orange daylilies out for them to resprout vigorously and overtake the newly planted perennials.

Dispose of plants and roots through commercial composting to prevent its spread. Most home compost bins do not heat up enough to kill the roots. In my experience, this plant will continue to resprout over the next two to three years, so you need to be consistent with weeding out the common daylily. With persistence in weeding, you can eradicate it.

Try digging out all the orange-colored daylilies again, wait for them to resprout, and then dig them out again. Keep this up until there are no orange daylilies resprouting before installing the new varieties of daylilies. The process will take six to eight weeks to complete.

It’s OK to plant the other perennials now, as it will be easier to recognize the returning orange daylilies. If you decide to plant the new daylilies sooner, be sure to mark them, as they will look like the weedy daylily. This way you can easily identify any of the orange daylilies that return.

You can also spray the invasive daylilies with a nonselective herbicide such as glyphosate to kill them. Dig out the roots once the tops of the plant have turned brown. The herbicide will take at least two weeks to work.

For more plant advice, contact the Plant Information Service at the Chicago Botanic Garden at plantinfo@chicagobotanic.org . Tim Johnson is senior director of horticulture at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

