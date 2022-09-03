Read full article on original website
5280.com
The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado
Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
Aspen Daily News
Menter: Lessons in supply and demand
They were warned, but they let it happen anyway. Last month, the date for the city of Aspen’s post-moratorium “first come, first served” residential demolition applications finally arrived. With only six permits available via Aspen City Council fiat to a total population of more than 1,000 free-market residential properties, high demand was assured.
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways
You know why Aspen was a quaint little town once upon a time, right? It hadn’t been discovered! That’s the obvious explanation. The reason it was undiscovered, however, is that it was really hard to get here. By the 1960s, you could fly or still take a train, but the planes were little and the trains short — and there weren’t many of either.
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
AOL Corp
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Aspen Daily News
Momentum builds in Aspen area to help wildlife cross Highway 82
The effort to create safe passages for wildlife attempting to cross Highway 82 is picking up momentum. Eventually it’s going to need to pick up funding as well. Cecily DeAngelo of Snowmass Village is in the process of starting Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages for Wildlife, an organization that will pull together information on where wildlife crossings are needed along Highway 82 in the valley, what type of structures would be best suited and then advocate to get them built.
Summit Daily News
Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle
Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool
Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Sept. 5
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. A short walk to town with views of Aspen Mountain. This four-bedroom home is state of the art with lots of natural light. $10,810,000. Low.
KTNV
Sheriff: Woman dies after falling from one of 'Colorado's most difficult mountains to climb'
Authorities in Colorado said a Denver woman died over the weekend after she fell more than 900 feet while solo hiking one of the state's most difficult mountains to climb. In a press release, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said a man called 911 Saturday just before 8 a.m. who said he witnessed a woman fall into an area known as Pierre Lakes Basin.
Summit Daily News
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
KKTV
Climber killed in fall of Colorado’s Capitol Peak
ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV) - A climber fell to her death while trying to summit a 14er over the weekend. The woman was solo climbing Capitol Peak near Aspen Saturday morning when tragedy struck. Witnesses told the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office that a rock the climber was holding suddenly broke off.
Aspen Daily News
Reporter’s notebook: JAS performers hit the high notes
When St. Paul and The Broken Bones lead singer Paul Janeway hit his first high note during Friday’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass performance, I’m willing to bet more than half the crowd got chills — myself included. Janeway’s vocals were off the charts. The Alabama-raised soul singer produced...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO
Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
Aspen Daily News
Three incidents in three days on Capitol Peak for Mountain Rescue Aspen
Mountain Rescue Aspen undertook its third mission in three days on Capitol Peak on Monday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man was airlifted out of the backcountry Monday morning after he suffered a severe ankle injury near Capitol Lake. “The hiker was reported to have...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs sees more crashes, fatalities than similar communities
Glenwood Springs scored low in traffic safety compared to peer cities and statewide traffic studies, but this could mean good changes for pedestrians and people stuck in traffic. “I’d like to reduce the number of signals along Grand to look at trying to reduce some of those rear end accidents...
Summit Daily News
Along Colorado’s I-70 detour route, speeding, traffic jams — and an occasional boost to business
Closures of Colorado’s main east-west thoroughfare this summer have sent drivers on hourslong detours — bringing added traffic and a welcome boost to some towns and businesses on the alternate routes. In Craig, there’s been a bump to restaurants and grocery stores. In Rifle, Interstate 70 closures have...
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin BOCC to meet with open space board today in closed, open sessions
Following a week off preceding the Labor Day weekend, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners resumes official action today with a joint executive session and an open meeting with the county’s Open Space and Trails Board, to be followed by a multi-faceted commissioners’ work session. The closed meeting,...
Aspen Daily News
Is the PCSO paying attention?
What is the government-funded Pitkin County Sheriff's Office doing about drugs and alcohol use among kids and young adults in Aspen? I'd love to know!
