You know why Aspen was a quaint little town once upon a time, right? It hadn’t been discovered! That’s the obvious explanation. The reason it was undiscovered, however, is that it was really hard to get here. By the 1960s, you could fly or still take a train, but the planes were little and the trains short — and there weren’t many of either.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO