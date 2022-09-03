ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5280.com

The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado

Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Menter: Lessons in supply and demand

They were warned, but they let it happen anyway. Last month, the date for the city of Aspen’s post-moratorium “first come, first served” residential demolition applications finally arrived. With only six permits available via Aspen City Council fiat to a total population of more than 1,000 free-market residential properties, high demand was assured.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Marolt: Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways

You know why Aspen was a quaint little town once upon a time, right? It hadn’t been discovered! That’s the obvious explanation. The reason it was undiscovered, however, is that it was really hard to get here. By the 1960s, you could fly or still take a train, but the planes were little and the trains short — and there weren’t many of either.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race

VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
VAIL, CO
AOL Corp

Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing

A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
DENVER, CO
Aspen Daily News

Momentum builds in Aspen area to help wildlife cross Highway 82

The effort to create safe passages for wildlife attempting to cross Highway 82 is picking up momentum. Eventually it’s going to need to pick up funding as well. Cecily DeAngelo of Snowmass Village is in the process of starting Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages for Wildlife, an organization that will pull together information on where wildlife crossings are needed along Highway 82 in the valley, what type of structures would be best suited and then advocate to get them built.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle

Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
EAGLE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool

Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
NATHROP, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, Sept. 5

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. A short walk to town with views of Aspen Mountain. This four-bedroom home is state of the art with lots of natural light. $10,810,000. Low.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Climber killed in fall of Colorado’s Capitol Peak

ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV) - A climber fell to her death while trying to summit a 14er over the weekend. The woman was solo climbing Capitol Peak near Aspen Saturday morning when tragedy struck. Witnesses told the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office that a rock the climber was holding suddenly broke off.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Reporter’s notebook: JAS performers hit the high notes

When St. Paul and The Broken Bones lead singer Paul Janeway hit his first high note during Friday’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass performance, I’m willing to bet more than half the crowd got chills — myself included. Janeway’s vocals were off the charts. The Alabama-raised soul singer produced...
ASPEN, CO
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO

Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Pitkin BOCC to meet with open space board today in closed, open sessions

Following a week off preceding the Labor Day weekend, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners resumes official action today with a joint executive session and an open meeting with the county’s Open Space and Trails Board, to be followed by a multi-faceted commissioners’ work session. The closed meeting,...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Is the PCSO paying attention?

What is the government-funded Pitkin County Sheriff's Office doing about drugs and alcohol use among kids and young adults in Aspen? I'd love to know!
PITKIN COUNTY, CO

