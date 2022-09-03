MISSOULA — The road to the Pioneer League championship will go through Missoula next week. The defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads will play the Billings Mustangs in a best-of-3 North Division playoff series starting Monday in the Magic City. The series will shift to Missoula for Game Two on Wednesday night and Game Three, if necessary, will be played in the Garden City on Thursday night.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO