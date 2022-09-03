Read full article on original website
WY Billings MT Zone Forecast
————— 903 FPUS55 KBYZ 081116. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Friday. WYZ198-090300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 516 AM MDT Thu Sep 8 2022. .TODAY...Cooler. Areas...
Billings Fire Department investigating overnight fire at commercial building
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at a commercial building in the early morning hours of September 5. Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said a member of law enforcement first noticed the fire at 418 N 14th Street. Fire crews arrived at 2:30 a.m. and saw smoke and flames.
More information on Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Billings released
The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney. According to court documents, the incident was caught on video. The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other...
Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported, updated vaccines available
Billings, MT – On Wednesday, RiverStone Health will begin offering vaccinations updated to offer stronger protection against Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus. Omicron is the predominant type of the virus circulating in Yellowstone County and throughout the United States. The updated vaccinations will be offered at no charge...
Missoula PaddleHeads win 8th straight, to face Billings Mustangs in playoffs next week
MISSOULA — The road to the Pioneer League championship will go through Missoula next week. The defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads will play the Billings Mustangs in a best-of-3 North Division playoff series starting Monday in the Magic City. The series will shift to Missoula for Game Two on Wednesday night and Game Three, if necessary, will be played in the Garden City on Thursday night.
Coroner's office identifies Saturday's motorcycle crash victim
BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
Billings City Council discuss how the Public Safety Mill Levy and the Marijuana Options Tax money could possibly be spent
BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday evening in Downtown Billings at City Hall, City Council members discussed how the voter-approved Mill Levy for public safety and money from the Marijuana Options Tax will be spent. City Council heard from various members of the community as well as organizations like Health by Design...
