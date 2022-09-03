ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone. 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity...
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Look at Missoula County November general election ballot

MISSOULA, Mont. - As your Hometown Election Headquarters, we’re looking at what we can expect on this year’s ballots, specifically in Missoula County. Aside from the congressional seats we’ve been tracking since the primary election, lots of eyes are turning to the county levies. Given the recent...
Missoula PaddleHeads win 8th straight, to face Billings Mustangs in playoffs next week

MISSOULA — The road to the Pioneer League championship will go through Missoula next week. The defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads will play the Billings Mustangs in a best-of-3 North Division playoff series starting Monday in the Magic City. The series will shift to Missoula for Game Two on Wednesday night and Game Three, if necessary, will be played in the Garden City on Thursday night.
