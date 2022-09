The Odessa Regional Medical Center Auxiliary members delivered a gift bag for the first baby born in the month of September. Receiving the gift bag are: Taylor, Michaela, Janice and Renee of the Labor and Delivery Department. (Courtesy Photo)

The Odessa Regional Medical Center Auxiliary members delivered a gift bag for the first baby born in the month of September.

The ORMC Auxiliary also recently delivered baked goodies to the emergency room staff and ORMC case workers in appreciation for their work in supporting the community with outstanding healthcare.

To join the auxiliary, visit odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/volunteer.