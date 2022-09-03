Read full article on original website
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Steve Bannon Says 'They Will Have To Kill Me' In Response To New Indictment
Bannon will reportedly hand himself into New York prosecutes in fraud investigation, which echoes the case which Donald Trump pardoned him over.
Hillary Clinton reiterates she won’t run for president and says Donald Trump guilty of ‘seditious conspiracy’
Hillary Clinton has once again confirmed she will never run for president again, calling instead on the Republican Party to take responsibility for making sure Donald Trump does not return to the White House.Ms Clinton, who won the 2016 popular vote by approximately 3 million but lost in the Electoral College after falling short in three key states, reiterated her position in a CBS interview – in which she also declared that Donald Trump was guilty of a major crime against the US government.Asked at the outset whether she would run again, Ms Clinton put it bluntly: “No. No....
We've reached the endgame of Trump's imperial presidency
The Washington Post's report on Tuesday that top secret documents were seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate moves us into the MAGA movement’s endgame. The report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, cites people familiar with the FBI's search who say among...
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart
A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Why a Cowboys for Trump co-founder has been barred from office
After the Civil War, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution extended citizenship to all people born in the United States, required that all Americans receive due process, and guaranteed equal protection of the laws to all citizens. But that was just the first section of the amendment. As regular readers...
The real meaning of a striking new letter from former military officials
Eight former secretaries of defense and five former chairs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff published an open letter Tuesday intended to “review” the best practices for maintaining “healthy” American civil-military relations. The letter listed what experts considered to be a basic and outwardly uncontroversial set of principles to ensure civilian control and the rule of law in the American political system. But what stood out about the missive was that the officials felt compelled to write it.
Nuclear angle to Mar-a-Lago scandal comes into sharper focus
After FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, it was only natural to wonder not only what they found, but also what they were looking for. Three days later, The Washington Post shed light on this, reporting that federal law enforcement sought “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.”
Joyce Vance: Judge Cannon’s ruling ‘makes me profoundly sad’
Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance and former Senator Claire McCaskill react to Judge Aileen Cannon granting President Trump’s request for a special masterSept. 6, 2022.
Legal experts slam special master ruling as ‘nutty’ and ‘radical’
It was two weeks ago yesterday when Donald Trump and his hapless band of lawyers made a curious pitch: They asked a federal judge to order the appointment of a special master to oversee the handling of the documents that’d been seized two weeks earlier in the Mar-a-Lago search.
'Lies, Politics and Democracy' looks at Trump's takeover of GOP
Michael Kirk join Morning Joe to discuss the new PBS Frontline documentary 'Lies, Politics, Democracy', which looks at Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican Party.Sept. 5, 2022.
‘Lawlessness’: Tribe condemns ‘courts faithful to Trump’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe about the ruling by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon naming a special master to review government documents seized from Trump’s Florida home and the unique legal challenges Trump’s influence on the Judiciary system present to the Justice Department’s investigations.Sept. 8, 2022.
With special master ruling, delay is the name of Trump's game
United States District Judge Aileen Cannon, nominated by former President Donald Trump and confirmed to her position after he lost the 2020 election, has granted Trump’s request for a special master to review documents the Department of Justice obtained at his residence at Mar-a-Lago and to delay the department’s investigation while that review occurs.
Report: Foreign country’s nuclear information found at Mar-a-Lago
New reporting details that some highly classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago included information on foreign government’s nuclear capabilities. Meantime, a Trump-appointed federal judge approved the former President’s request for a special master. It comes as former Attorney General Bill Barr calls on the DOJ to appeal that ruling.Sept. 7, 2022.
