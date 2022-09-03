ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Independent

Hillary Clinton reiterates she won’t run for president and says Donald Trump guilty of ‘seditious conspiracy’

Hillary Clinton has once again confirmed she will never run for president again, calling instead on the Republican Party to take responsibility for making sure Donald Trump does not return to the White House.Ms Clinton, who won the 2016 popular vote by approximately 3 million but lost in the Electoral College after falling short in three key states, reiterated her position in a CBS interview – in which she also declared that Donald Trump was guilty of a major crime against the US government.Asked at the outset whether she would run again, Ms Clinton put it bluntly: “No. No....
MSNBC

We've reached the endgame of Trump's imperial presidency

The Washington Post's report on Tuesday that top secret documents were seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate moves us into the MAGA movement’s endgame. The report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, cites people familiar with the FBI's search who say among...
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MSNBC

Why a Cowboys for Trump co-founder has been barred from office

After the Civil War, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution extended citizenship to all people born in the United States, required that all Americans receive due process, and guaranteed equal protection of the laws to all citizens. But that was just the first section of the amendment. As regular readers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Sen Lindsey Graham#Mob#Protest#The White House#The Washington Post
MSNBC

The real meaning of a striking new letter from former military officials

Eight former secretaries of defense and five former chairs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff published an open letter Tuesday intended to “review” the best practices for maintaining “healthy” American civil-military relations. The letter listed what experts considered to be a basic and outwardly uncontroversial set of principles to ensure civilian control and the rule of law in the American political system. But what stood out about the missive was that the officials felt compelled to write it.
MSNBC

Nuclear angle to Mar-a-Lago scandal comes into sharper focus

After FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, it was only natural to wonder not only what they found, but also what they were looking for. Three days later, The Washington Post shed light on this, reporting that federal law enforcement sought “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.”
MSNBC

‘Lawlessness’: Tribe condemns ‘courts faithful to Trump’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe about the ruling by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon naming a special master to review government documents seized from Trump’s Florida home and the unique legal challenges Trump’s influence on the Judiciary system present to the Justice Department’s investigations.Sept. 8, 2022.
MSNBC

With special master ruling, delay is the name of Trump's game

United States District Judge Aileen Cannon, nominated by former President Donald Trump and confirmed to her position after he lost the 2020 election, has granted Trump’s request for a special master to review documents the Department of Justice obtained at his residence at Mar-a-Lago and to delay the department’s investigation while that review occurs.
MSNBC

Report: Foreign country’s nuclear information found at Mar-a-Lago

New reporting details that some highly classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago included information on foreign government’s nuclear capabilities. Meantime, a Trump-appointed federal judge approved the former President’s request for a special master. It comes as former Attorney General Bill Barr calls on the DOJ to appeal that ruling.Sept. 7, 2022.
