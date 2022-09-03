ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool

A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26

A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
ORLANDO, FL
lakemarylife.com

Orlando Sanford International Airport

A product of the Seminole County Public School system and the University of Central Florida, Nicole Guillet, AICP, took the reins of the Orlando Sanford International Airport in August. The new CEO and president is off and running, building on the airport’s status as a major economic engine for the City of Sanford and Seminole County.
SANFORD, FL
orangeobserver.com

Kinsey Hamer buys Windermere wine store

PHONE: (407) 876-9463. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. DETAILS: The downtown Windermere location features more than 700 wines, including an extensive selection from the best wine regions of the world. All budgets are represented, from value wines to high-end Cabernets and Chardonnays.
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

ICON Park to host first Oktoberfest celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is preparing to welcome families to its first annual Oktoberfest celebration. Starting Sept. 16, the entertainment complex will offer special beer, food and entertainment for families to enjoy. [TRENDING: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida | Become a News 6...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern

ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted

Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
ORLANDO, FL

