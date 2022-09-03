Read full article on original website
See how Florida’s best universities are ranked in new list
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The University of Central Florida in Orlando is No. 5 among Florida’s best colleges in 2023, according to the latest report by Pittsburgh-based ranking and review company Niche.
villages-news.com
Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool
A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
UCF welcomes new class of students 50+ in LIFE program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This fall, there will be a new class of students at the University of Central Florida. A group of about 750 members will join the Learning Institute for Elders at the University of Central Florida. These students, who are 50 years and older, are passionate...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
This Is Florida's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
orangeobserver.com
Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26
A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
click orlando
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Central Florida. Here’s what we know so far
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal has left a big mark on the restaurant industry in recent years and now he is expanding his culinary footprint into Central Florida. O’Neil’s Big Chicken restaurant franchise is set to open 45 stores in Florida, according to a LinkedIn...
lakemarylife.com
Orlando Sanford International Airport
A product of the Seminole County Public School system and the University of Central Florida, Nicole Guillet, AICP, took the reins of the Orlando Sanford International Airport in August. The new CEO and president is off and running, building on the airport’s status as a major economic engine for the City of Sanford and Seminole County.
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
mynews13.com
Eager to teach her own children, Seminole teacher started a micro-school
LONGWOOD, Fla. — On any day of the week, you'll see a lot of learning going on in just about every room at Lighthouse Learning Micro-School in Longwood, thanks to A+ Teacher Makenzie Oliver. What You Need To Know. Makenzie Oliver is the director of Lighthouse Learning Micro-School in...
orangeobserver.com
Kinsey Hamer buys Windermere wine store
PHONE: (407) 876-9463. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. DETAILS: The downtown Windermere location features more than 700 wines, including an extensive selection from the best wine regions of the world. All budgets are represented, from value wines to high-end Cabernets and Chardonnays.
click orlando
ICON Park to host first Oktoberfest celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is preparing to welcome families to its first annual Oktoberfest celebration. Starting Sept. 16, the entertainment complex will offer special beer, food and entertainment for families to enjoy. [TRENDING: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida | Become a News 6...
click orlando
Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern
ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new offer for some Florida residents. The attraction has created a special “Mercury Offer” for discounted tickets this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The park will offer reduced admission for...
villages-news.com
First black leader of Florida LWV will speak at event in The Villages
The League of Women Voters, The Villages/Tri-County will host Cecile M. Scoon, the first black woman elected to lead the Florida State branch of the 101-year-old non-partisan LWV. The LWV meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Manatee Recreation Center. No Villages ID is required. All are welcome. The...
fox35orlando.com
'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted
Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
