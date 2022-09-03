Read full article on original website
AP_002018.99db8b6895944f3282bad91ffd8d4c0c.1421
3d ago
The Covid shutdowns were the single greatest assault on American citizens since the Civil War. Every single elected official currently in office should be fired.
Reply
3
Related
Randi Weingarten slams pandemic school closure critics in forceful letter to Wall Street Journal
In a biting Letter to the Editor published in the Wall Street Journal, American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten tore into critics who blamed her for pandemic-era school lockdowns that dramatically harmed the educational progress of the nation’s public-school children. The letter slammed Weingarten’s critics in The Wall...
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Steve Bannon Says 'They Will Have To Kill Me' In Response To New Indictment
Bannon will reportedly hand himself into New York prosecutes in fraud investigation, which echoes the case which Donald Trump pardoned him over.
Washington Examiner
White House claim Biden wasn't briefed on Trump investigation contradicted by National Archives
The White House's claim President Joe Biden was not briefed about the investigation into former President Donald Trump appears to have been contradicted by a letter from the head of the National Archives and Records Administration. Biden officials have repeatedly said the White House did not know about the raid...
RELATED PEOPLE
The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness
As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
Washington Examiner
Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more
Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
Jean-Pierre: 'I certainly don't need lectures' about southern border
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down a criticism from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Tuesday regarding her past comments about migration at the southern border.
Supreme Court strikes out its own team ahead of 2022 elections
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Just as the bases were getting loaded for a grand slam home run for the Republican team in the 2022 general election, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) managed to strike out its own team. Instead of taking control of both Houses of Congress, the GOP will likely end the election cycle with roughly 48 senators and a razor-thin margin, either way, in the House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
Rich Dems Worried About Trump Are Buying Second Citizenships
For years, David Lesperance, an immigration attorney who helps wealthy Americans obtain second citizenships, saw a similar type of client: millionaire MAGA-heads, Silicon Valley libertarians, new-money crypto investors—basically, rich guys who wanted out of the U.S. tax system. But in recent months, he’s seen an increase in a surprising clientele: moneyed liberals who are terrified about the political future of the country and want an escape plan.
Washington Examiner
Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before
Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
Washington Examiner
Biden mostly ignores Electoral Count Act while warning democracy in danger
President Joe Biden has spent the last few weeks making dire warnings about threats to democracy and the horrors of Jan. 6, but has been notably silent on a bill making its way through Congress that could help secure election integrity going forward. During Biden's speech in Philadelphia last week,...
Washington Examiner
Judge signals quick ruling in Mark Meadows's challenge to Jan. 6 committee
A federal judge signaled his intent to issue a quick ruling in former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows's challenge of Jan. 6 committee subpoenas against him. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols claimed he would reach a decision “appropriately quickly" following a hearing on the matter Wednesday, CNN reported. Meadows is suing to invalidate subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee, citing former President Donald Trump's assertion of executive privilege.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
California Democrats are advising constituents on how to make it through the state's expected blackouts. GOP lawmakers are attacking them for it.
But Republicans have been attacking Democratic responses and tying them to other energy policies Democrats have supported — specifically the future ban California's air regulator is poised to institute on gasoline-powered vehicles. Rolling blackouts in California during the hottest months have occurred over the past few years, which experts have attributed to record-breaking heat and the shutdown of fossil-fuel power plants without enough energy resources to replace them.
Teacher Refusing to Use Student's Chosen Pronouns Jailed for Ignoring Order
Teacher Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was suspended after saying that using they/them pronouns for a transitional student was against his beliefs.
Washington Examiner
The New York Times whitewashes Biden’s border crisis
On the plus side, it is encouraging that the New York Times has published an article admitting that President Joe Biden has released over 1 million migrants who were caught illegally crossing the southern border into the United States. Unfortunately, the New York Times article also makes considerable effort to...
The lasting impact of "right to work" laws
Twenty-seven states have "right to work" laws in place that prevent private-sector unions from collecting fees from all members. Why it matters: Unions have mostly adapted to these laws, and their popularity has died down since the 2010s. However, these laws remain a headwind as union organizing efforts pick up now, labor proponents say.
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
The Storm Is Here by Luke Mogelson review – America on the brink
A returning foreign correspondent chronicles the transformation of his country in the run-up to January 6
Democracy is under attack – and reporting that isn’t ‘violating journalistic standards’ | Robert Reich
Biden gave a rare primetime address on the most important challenge facing America – and the media coverage was just more he-said/she-said reaction
Washington Examiner
Left cries foul after Trump-appointed judge gives former president big win in raid case
Left-wing pundits cried foul after a Trump-appointed federal judge granted the former president’s request for a special master, putting a temporary pause on at least part of the Justice Department’s investigation following the FBI’s unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the Trump request...
Comments / 2