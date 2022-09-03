ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 2

AP_002018.99db8b6895944f3282bad91ffd8d4c0c.1421
3d ago

The Covid shutdowns were the single greatest assault on American citizens since the Civil War. Every single elected official currently in office should be fired.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness

As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more

Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
POTUS
The Hill

Supreme Court strikes out its own team ahead of 2022 elections

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Just as the bases were getting loaded for a grand slam home run for the Republican team in the 2022 general election, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) managed to strike out its own team. Instead of taking control of both Houses of Congress, the GOP will likely end the election cycle with roughly 48 senators and a razor-thin margin, either way, in the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Elementary School#K12#Democratic#The Washington Post
Daily Beast

Rich Dems Worried About Trump Are Buying Second Citizenships

For years, David Lesperance, an immigration attorney who helps wealthy Americans obtain second citizenships, saw a similar type of client: millionaire MAGA-heads, Silicon Valley libertarians, new-money crypto investors—basically, rich guys who wanted out of the U.S. tax system. But in recent months, he’s seen an increase in a surprising clientele: moneyed liberals who are terrified about the political future of the country and want an escape plan.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before

Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Judge signals quick ruling in Mark Meadows's challenge to Jan. 6 committee

A federal judge signaled his intent to issue a quick ruling in former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows's challenge of Jan. 6 committee subpoenas against him. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols claimed he would reach a decision “appropriately quickly" following a hearing on the matter Wednesday, CNN reported. Meadows is suing to invalidate subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee, citing former President Donald Trump's assertion of executive privilege.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

California Democrats are advising constituents on how to make it through the state's expected blackouts. GOP lawmakers are attacking them for it.

But Republicans have been attacking Democratic responses and tying them to other energy policies Democrats have supported — specifically the future ban California's air regulator is poised to institute on gasoline-powered vehicles. Rolling blackouts in California during the hottest months have occurred over the past few years, which experts have attributed to record-breaking heat and the shutdown of fossil-fuel power plants without enough energy resources to replace them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The New York Times whitewashes Biden’s border crisis

On the plus side, it is encouraging that the New York Times has published an article admitting that President Joe Biden has released over 1 million migrants who were caught illegally crossing the southern border into the United States. Unfortunately, the New York Times article also makes considerable effort to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

The lasting impact of "right to work" laws

Twenty-seven states have "right to work" laws in place that prevent private-sector unions from collecting fees from all members. Why it matters: Unions have mostly adapted to these laws, and their popularity has died down since the 2010s. However, these laws remain a headwind as union organizing efforts pick up now, labor proponents say.
LABOR ISSUES
Washington Examiner

Left cries foul after Trump-appointed judge gives former president big win in raid case

Left-wing pundits cried foul after a Trump-appointed federal judge granted the former president’s request for a special master, putting a temporary pause on at least part of the Justice Department’s investigation following the FBI’s unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the Trump request...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy