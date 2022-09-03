The most convenient thing about climate change is that it means whatever Democrats and their media allies want it to mean. Climate change is now to blame for California’s latest energy failures. That is the headline from the Hill, and it has been the go-to excuse for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) whenever there are rolling blackouts as there are now. Newsom has also trotted out the excuse for wildfires and for the state’s water troubles.

