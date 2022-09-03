ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Climate change means Democrats aren't having to answer for their failures

The most convenient thing about climate change is that it means whatever Democrats and their media allies want it to mean. Climate change is now to blame for California’s latest energy failures. That is the headline from the Hill, and it has been the go-to excuse for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) whenever there are rolling blackouts as there are now. Newsom has also trotted out the excuse for wildfires and for the state’s water troubles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJTV 12

Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
JACKSON, MS
Washington Examiner

Abbott official knocks NYC mayor for staying home while staff toured border

The Texas governor's office has accused New York City Mayor Eric Adams of dodging the immigration crisis by sending staff to the southern border in his place as part of a "secret" trip. A delegation of New York City officials made an unannounced trip to the U.S.-Mexico border over the...
UPI News

FEMA arrives as water pressure returns to Jackson, Miss.

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The head of the Federal Emergency Management Administration has arrived in Jackson, Miss., to assess emergency efforts following a mechanical collapse at the main water treatment facility that has kept the state's largest city without reliable running water for nearly a week. Meanwhile, many households were...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi banks announce merger agreement

BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
WATER VALLEY, MS
Washington Examiner

Buttigieg's 'Reconnecting Communities' program will solve nothing

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has taken flak from some conservatives for his new “Reconnecting Communities” initiative. He says its purpose is to redress the fact that planners and politicians of the past built highways “directly through the heart of vibrant populated communities” for such vile purposes as to “reinforce segregation” or to “eliminate black neighborhoods.”
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Florida's prison healthcare scandal

Privatizing the Florida Department of Corrections's various prison services has long meant good business. Overcharging for telephone calls, messages across platforms such as JPay, and allowing vendors to raise the cost of food items sold in the institutional canteens 10% every six months were easy ways for businesses to make money. Still, these financial abuses pale in comparison to the effects that privatized healthcare has had on inmate populations.
FLORIDA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Jackson Water Crisis: A Legacy Of Environmental Racism?

Marshall is a resident of west Jackson, a primarily black and disadvantaged area of the city in the US state of Mississippi. He is forced to consume the tap water that residents of Jackson are warned about. It’s brown water coming out of the tap when he turns it on.
JACKSON, MS
Washington Examiner

Democrats' weakness on crime becomes a statewide issue in Minnesota

Crime is still a major vulnerability for Democrats across the country heading into the midterm elections. The issue tracks back to the riots that were permitted in Minneapolis in 2020, and now, the effects might be felt statewide in Minnesota. Politico details the standing of the state’s “most vulnerable progressive,”...
MINNESOTA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Mississippi Water Crisis Is ‘Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,’ Residents Say

The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city’s infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama

A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 14 days

The first batch of $3,200 direct payments will go out to eligible Alaska residents in two weeks. Earlier this year, the Alaska legislature approved a budget that includes payments of $3,200 to eligible residents by the end of the year. The first round of direct payments is set to start hitting bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska's Department of Revenue. Paper checks will then be sent out in early October.
ALASKA STATE

