ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 2

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Three can’t miss September food events in NJ

We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
FOOD & DRINKS
Beach Radio

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Vacations#Nj
New Jersey 101.5

Tomatoes in beer? Only in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their Jersey tomatoes. Some brewers are among them because they’re incorporating them into their ales. According to New Jersey Monthly, one of these brewers is Tom Troncone the owner of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin. His Insalata Farmhouse Ale has not only the Jersey tomato but another ingredient you might not expect: white pepper.
FRANKLIN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The T-shirts we want from places no longer in NJ

The Beatles once sang "There are places I remember." In New Jersey, many of those places are commemorated with T-shirts. If you're walking down the street or boardwalk and you see someone rocking a T-shirt from a place that no longer exists, it could bring back memories. If it's the right shirt, it will bring a desire to have one of your own.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

New dashboard lets you search for crooked cops in New Jersey

New Jersey residents can now search an online database to see how many police officers in their town are being subject to internal affairs investigations. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an on-line dashboard is now accessible that details the number of investigations department by department in New Jersey. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ hates cigarettes more than weed (Opinion)

It’s official. For the first time in the United States more people are smoking the wacky tobacky more than the actual tobacky. According to a just-released Gallup poll, more people now use marijuana than smoke cigarettes. 16% to 11%. Just a year ago 12% called themselves marijuana users, so...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Mask mandate lifted for PATH train, all NY subways, airports, buses

It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask if you take any form of public transportation in New York, including the PATH train between New Jersey and Manhattan. In an announcement Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that masks will no longer be required on trains, buses, subways, or in airports and indoor terminals. The dropped mandate had been in place since April 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Many NJ schools enter another year without air conditioning

School is in session, but the summer season is not officially over. And it can get uncomfortably hot inside school buildings that are not equipped with air conditioning. Central air units, or even window units, are not required in New Jersey schools. But advocates suggest the feature should no longer be viewed as a luxury — it's a must-have in 2022.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy