DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
speedonthewater.com
Boyne Thunder Poker Run Raises Approximately $250,000
When it comes to size, the annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run in Northern Michigan is limited to 120 boats—the docks in Boyne City simply can’t handle more vessels. But there are no limits on the generosity of the event’s loyal participants, and that showed this year with approximately $250,000 raised for its benefitting charities, most notably the Camp Quality Michigan and Challenge Mountain programs for children.
wcmu.org
Gannett layoffs have impacted at least one northern Michigan newspaper
The Petoskey News-Review has lost one of its journalists in the latest round of layoffs by Gannett, the paper’s parent company. Gannet owns more than 200 newspapers across the U.S. Sean Miller made the announcement he had been let go on Twitter. In the announcement, Miller asked people to...
