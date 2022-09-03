When it comes to size, the annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run in Northern Michigan is limited to 120 boats—the docks in Boyne City simply can’t handle more vessels. But there are no limits on the generosity of the event’s loyal participants, and that showed this year with approximately $250,000 raised for its benefitting charities, most notably the Camp Quality Michigan and Challenge Mountain programs for children.

BOYNE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO