Decatur, IL

Watch now: Making something old new again at Clinton High School

CLINTON — Over the summer, Clinton High School teacher Gayle Bowman went rummage sale shopping for old furniture. Her idea was to teach her students in a class called housing and interior design how to take old furniture and make it new again, and when she told people selling the furniture what she intended to do with it, most of them didn't charge her anything for the pieces.
Labor Day Parade big loader

Not only unions were on display, but also the massive things they can make. This Caterpillar Inc. 988 loader was built at the company's Decatur plant.
Accused gunman pleads for time to hire lawyer

DECATUR — Accused killer Dionte A. Robinson told a judge Tuesday that he needed time while his family tried to pull together the money to hire a defense lawyer for him. Much is at stake for the defendant, who was warned by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that, if found guilty, he could be looking at going to prison “for the rest of your life.”
Decatur man accused of trying to beat his girlfriend to death

DECATUR — A sworn affidavit paints a frightening picture of what police allege was a jealous Decatur man’s attempt to beat and kick his girlfriend to death. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava inflicted injuries so severe on the 27-year-old victim, police say, that she suffered multiple facial fractures in the Saturday attack. She was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield and Decatur police report that she remains in critical condition.
