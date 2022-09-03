ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Hutch Post

⚾ Surge and Naturals start six game set Tuesday

The Wichita Wind Surge open their final home series of the season Tuesday. Wichita welcomes in NW Arkansas (KC Royals) for the first game of a six-game series on Tuesday. The Wind Surge wrapped up a 12-game trip on Sunday going 5-7 on the trip and a series split in Springfield. The Surge magic number to clinch the division is eight. Wichita leads the division by 5 games with 12 to play. The two long road trips this season, a 13 game in June and the recent 12 gamer, Wichita went a combined 8-17.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

FB: Richmond, Roper win POY honors

A pair of Hutchinson Community College football players earned Jayhawk Conference Player of the Week honors in Week No. 2 after the Blue Dragons rolled to a 63-point victory on Saturday at Ellsworth. Freshman running back Rontavious Richmond was named the KJCCC Offensive Player of the Week. Redshirt freshman return...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

WSOC: Felix-Cardona is Goalkeeper of the Week

After a strong effort in the 2022 Jayhawk Conference opener last week, Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer sophomore goalkeeper Oliva Felix-Cardona was named the Jayhawk Conference Division I Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday. In her only action of the week, Felix-Cardona, a sophomore from Wichita, made three big...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Lockett coming to Hutchinson in just two weeks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In just a couple of weeks, the fall semester Dillon Lecture Series kicks off in Hutchinson. Tickets are now available to the first fall semester Dillon Lecture Series event with former NFL player and K-State Wildcat Kevin Lockett. "He was part of that real core unit...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Grape stomp back again for Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the fun annual events of the Kansas State Fair is back again this year. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 16th annual Kansas Grape Stomp on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. on the Lake Talbott Stage at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fair board to meet Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board will hold a pre-fair meeting on Thursday as it makes final preparations for the great Kansas get-together. The board will go over orientation with the Kansas Highway Patrol, travel reimbursement for the board, and the function and mission of the board during the fair. The board will also go over the use of golf carts and board events.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

USD 311 bond vote is today

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 are going to the polls today to vote on a $10.4 million bond issue. The bond funds would be used to make major renovations and repairs to all three of the district's buildings plus make major renovations to the middle school gymnasium making it the main indoor sports venue for the district.
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Hutch Post

Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. woman sentenced for running over, shooting bicyclist

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman was sentenced to prison on Friday for the hit-and-run killing of a man riding a bicycle in March of 2021. Charity Blackmon, 32, Wichita, was sentenced to more than 46 years in prison, according to the Sedgwick Co. District Attorney's office. In March, she...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Wichita woman arrested after chase

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Wichita woman is jailed in Reno County on potential drug and traffic charges. Hutchinson police arrested 30-year-old Nichole Chaffin around 12:30 Tuesday morning. According to law enforcement, a car Chaffin was in was stopped for a traffic violation near 4th and Plum. As Chaffin was asked to get out of the vehicle, she jumped into the driver's seat and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended when Chaffin struck four parked vehicles in the 600 block of North Pershing. She was taken to the hospital, then to the Reno County Correctional Facility.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Base rate to be added to South Hutch water bills soon

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council will look at an ordinance at their next meeting to restructure the way the city's water rates are interpreted. "When you look at the code, I think it's clear that it should be a base rate plus a monthly usage charge for the gallons that you consume," Joseph Turner said. "For 20 years or so, we have not been billing that way. At some point, you can say, your interpretation of the ordinance is correct or not, but since we've been billing a certain way for 20 plus years, I think it makes sense for us to be very clear in updating the code on that."
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas murder suspects remains jailed on $500,000 bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal shooting in Derby made his first court appearance in the case. Demarc Burgess, 22 Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder and battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. On Aug. 29, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Burgess in the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kan. teen accused of shooting girlfriend in the leg

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 11:30p.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to a disturbance call for a shooting in the 4300 block of Wood Hollow, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office. Deputies located 19-year-old Jorianah R....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Pretty Prairie patrons reject bond issue

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 voters appear to have rejected a $10.5 million bond proposal Tuesday. According to Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager the initial count was 277 No to 212 Yes with just seven provisional ballots. The bond would have replaced windows and...
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Hutch Post

More issues surface with Haven pool

HAVEN, Kan. — The situation at the Haven City Pool went from bad to worse recently. After the city council approved spending more than $300,000 to fix the issues with the pool, it was discovered that there was more damage to the pool than first thought. The damage to...
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
