⚾ Surge and Naturals start six game set Tuesday
The Wichita Wind Surge open their final home series of the season Tuesday. Wichita welcomes in NW Arkansas (KC Royals) for the first game of a six-game series on Tuesday. The Wind Surge wrapped up a 12-game trip on Sunday going 5-7 on the trip and a series split in Springfield. The Surge magic number to clinch the division is eight. Wichita leads the division by 5 games with 12 to play. The two long road trips this season, a 13 game in June and the recent 12 gamer, Wichita went a combined 8-17.
FB: Richmond, Roper win POY honors
A pair of Hutchinson Community College football players earned Jayhawk Conference Player of the Week honors in Week No. 2 after the Blue Dragons rolled to a 63-point victory on Saturday at Ellsworth. Freshman running back Rontavious Richmond was named the KJCCC Offensive Player of the Week. Redshirt freshman return...
HutchCC Soccer: Blue Dragons go to 4-0 with home opener shutout
Steve Carpenter - Hutchinson CC Sports Information. Aimee Maher's penalty kick in the 25th minute was the lone tally and sent the Hutchinson Community College women's soccer team to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2017. Maher's fourth career penalty kick and a strong defensive effort pace the...
WSOC: Felix-Cardona is Goalkeeper of the Week
After a strong effort in the 2022 Jayhawk Conference opener last week, Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer sophomore goalkeeper Oliva Felix-Cardona was named the Jayhawk Conference Division I Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday. In her only action of the week, Felix-Cardona, a sophomore from Wichita, made three big...
Lockett coming to Hutchinson in just two weeks
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In just a couple of weeks, the fall semester Dillon Lecture Series kicks off in Hutchinson. Tickets are now available to the first fall semester Dillon Lecture Series event with former NFL player and K-State Wildcat Kevin Lockett. "He was part of that real core unit...
Grape stomp back again for Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the fun annual events of the Kansas State Fair is back again this year. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 16th annual Kansas Grape Stomp on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. on the Lake Talbott Stage at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
Fair board to meet Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board will hold a pre-fair meeting on Thursday as it makes final preparations for the great Kansas get-together. The board will go over orientation with the Kansas Highway Patrol, travel reimbursement for the board, and the function and mission of the board during the fair. The board will also go over the use of golf carts and board events.
USD 311 bond vote is today
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 are going to the polls today to vote on a $10.4 million bond issue. The bond funds would be used to make major renovations and repairs to all three of the district's buildings plus make major renovations to the middle school gymnasium making it the main indoor sports venue for the district.
Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
Kan. woman sentenced for running over, shooting bicyclist
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman was sentenced to prison on Friday for the hit-and-run killing of a man riding a bicycle in March of 2021. Charity Blackmon, 32, Wichita, was sentenced to more than 46 years in prison, according to the Sedgwick Co. District Attorney's office. In March, she...
Inspiration from solitary: Kan. native wins prison writing award
TOPEKA — Alex Tretbar scratched Lou Reed lyrics into the concrete “rhomboid exoskeleton” of an Oregon jail’s solitary confinement hole, then found the strength to write about it. “Some people work very hard,” the song goes, “but still they never get it right.”. Tretbar,...
Wichita woman arrested after chase
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Wichita woman is jailed in Reno County on potential drug and traffic charges. Hutchinson police arrested 30-year-old Nichole Chaffin around 12:30 Tuesday morning. According to law enforcement, a car Chaffin was in was stopped for a traffic violation near 4th and Plum. As Chaffin was asked to get out of the vehicle, she jumped into the driver's seat and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended when Chaffin struck four parked vehicles in the 600 block of North Pershing. She was taken to the hospital, then to the Reno County Correctional Facility.
IdeaTek sponsoring students, providing wi-fi at Kansas State Fair
BUHLER, Kan. — IdeaTek is sponsoring free gate admission for 10,000 Reno County students to the Kansas State Fair for the second straight year and will provide a free internet cafe for fairgoers on grounds during the 10-day event, which is new in 2022. The IdeaTek Internet Cafe, which...
Anderson 'back to the drawing board' after bond failure
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. —With the failure of the Pretty Prairie $10.4 million bond issue Tuesday, it's time for some choices for the Pretty Prairie school board when they meet next week. "We will just go back to the drawing board," said USD 311 Superintendent Ashley Anderson. "We've got all...
Base rate to be added to South Hutch water bills soon
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council will look at an ordinance at their next meeting to restructure the way the city's water rates are interpreted. "When you look at the code, I think it's clear that it should be a base rate plus a monthly usage charge for the gallons that you consume," Joseph Turner said. "For 20 years or so, we have not been billing that way. At some point, you can say, your interpretation of the ordinance is correct or not, but since we've been billing a certain way for 20 plus years, I think it makes sense for us to be very clear in updating the code on that."
Kansas murder suspects remains jailed on $500,000 bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal shooting in Derby made his first court appearance in the case. Demarc Burgess, 22 Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder and battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. On Aug. 29, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Burgess in the...
Sheriff: Kan. teen accused of shooting girlfriend in the leg
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 11:30p.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to a disturbance call for a shooting in the 4300 block of Wood Hollow, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office. Deputies located 19-year-old Jorianah R....
Pretty Prairie patrons reject bond issue
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 voters appear to have rejected a $10.5 million bond proposal Tuesday. According to Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager the initial count was 277 No to 212 Yes with just seven provisional ballots. The bond would have replaced windows and...
More issues surface with Haven pool
HAVEN, Kan. — The situation at the Haven City Pool went from bad to worse recently. After the city council approved spending more than $300,000 to fix the issues with the pool, it was discovered that there was more damage to the pool than first thought. The damage to...
