Leonardo DiCaprio Seen in New York City Following Recent Breakup from Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio is taking in the sights of the Big Apple. The 47-year-old actor was spotted on a stroll in New York City Saturday, days after sources told PEOPLE he had split from his girlfriend of over four years, Camila Morrone. DiCaprio was dressed casually in photos captured of him...
Jerry Hall Has Glam Girls' Day with Daughter Georgia May Jagger After Finalizing Rupert Murdoch Divorce
Jerry Hall and her daughter Georgia May Jagger are hitting the town in matching glam. On Tuesday, the glamorous mother-daughter duo made their way to the BLEACH London US flagship salon in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the brand's new bond-building, hair-strengthening Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner. For the...
All About Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead's Daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead
Dannielynn Birkhead celebrated her 16th birthday on Sept. 7, 2022 No Kentucky Derby is complete without Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, and her father, photographer Larry Birkhead, smiling in their race day finery. The two attend the event every year, travel the world together and share their adventures on their Instagram account. Dannielynn's supermodel mother, Anna Nicole Smith, died from an accidental drug overdose in 2007, just five months after Dannielynn was born in September 2006. At the time of Dannielynn's birth, Smith claimed that Dannielynn's father was Howard K....
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby
The couple are already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are growing their family! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Victoria's Secret model — who tied the knot in 2014 — are expecting their third baby together, PEOPLE confirms. The couple's new arrival will join daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5. On Monday, Levine and Prinsloo stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a silk floral dress. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, Prinsloo talked about the possibility...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
Zac Efron Says His Baywatch Body Isn't Attainable and Required 'Lasix and Powerful Diuretics' to Achieve
Zac Efron said he "fell into a pretty bad depression" as a result of his Baywatch training methods Zac Efron has a new approach to fitness. Efron, 34, recently told Men's Health in a new interview published Wednesday that while he is currently bulking up for an undisclosed movie role, he is no longer interested in looking as muscly as he did in the 2017 film Baywatch. "That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable. There's just too little water in the skin," Efron told Men's...
Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere
Julia Roberts is bringing a piece of home with her on the red carpet. While attending the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a one-of-a-kind gown by Alexander McQueen stamped with crystallized initials of her three children — Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus — whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, 53. In addition to the letters, Roberts paid tribute to her kids by including their birth years and dates.
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim Kardashian said Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he...
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable Rocking Bleached Brows and a Jockstrap in New Pics
Kim Kardashian looks virtually unrecognizable in the September issue of Interview magazine. The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about her chameleonic fashion persona to the outlet, while sporting bleached brows and posing in a jockstrap with her jeans down revealing her backside, on the "American Dream"-themed cover. In a Q&A...
Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'
The action star ditched his trademark shoulder-length hair in a plea to save the planet in a video posted on Instagram Monday Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head! The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off. "Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids." As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair. "Shavin' off the...
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Worked So Hard' to 'Forgive' Her Dad for Differing Political Views
"The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she said of her Kentucky family members' different points of view Jennifer Lawrence finds it difficult to set aside political differences. The 32-year-old Hunger Games alum got candid to Vogue about tensions among her family that sparked during the 2016 presidential election when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton. Lawrence explained she has worked to mend her relationship with her dad and other members of her family in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, in the years since the controversial election. "I just...
Larry Birkhead Tells PEOPLE Daughter Dannielynn Makes Him 'So Proud Every Day' as She Turns 16
Larry Birkhead celebrated daughter Dannielynn's 16th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute Larry Birkhead can't believe how fast his daughter Dannielynn is growing up. The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith celebrated her 16th birthday on Wednesday, and dad Birkhead, 49, honored his not-so-little girl with a sweet tribute. "Dannielynn is such a great kid and she makes me so proud every day," he tells PEOPLE. "I can't believe she is old enough to drive! It seems like yesterday I was pushing her in a toy car!" The proud dad...
Larry Birkhead Celebrates Daughter Dannielynn on 16th Birthday: 'It's Been a Wild Ride'
"Mom is looking down!" Larry Birkhead wrote, in part, as his birthday message to his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, as she turns 16 Larry Birkhead is full of emotion as he celebrates his daughter's 16th birthday. On Wednesday, Birkhead shared a collage of photos featuring daughter Dannielynn in her younger years to commemorate the milestone birthday. "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That's if you want to feel really old," the proud dad joked. "Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that...
George and Amal Clooney Have Glam Date Night at London Premiere of His Film Ticket to Paradise
George Clooney walked the red carpet in a navy three-piece suit while his wife Amal wore a mint green slip dress with Cartier jewels at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise on Wednesday George and Amal Clooney turned the London premiere of his film Ticket to Paradise into the ultimate date night. For her husband's big night, the human rights lawyer, 44, selected a sparkling, beaded mint green slip dress which she paired with Cartier jewels. She wore chandelier earrings, a floral diamond bracelet, and an art-deco...
Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'
The actress didn't attend her good friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck to settle her daughter in at college Leah Remini has a pretty good reason why she didn't attend good friend Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck — she was sending her daughter off to college! The PEOPLE Puzzler host, 52, shared on Instagram over the weekend that moving daughter Sofia into school has been the "proudest moment of my life." Yet like all parents of college students, the joy was also tinged with sadness....
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Tucker Carlson Reacts to 'Major Hollywood Starlet' Jennifer Lawrence Having Nightmares About Him
Fox News' Tucker Carlson joked he is "flattered" after Jennifer Lawrence told Vogue she had recurring nightmares about him Tucker Carlson is reacting to Jennifer Lawrence saying she has had recurring nightmares about him. On his Fox News show Tuesday night, the controversial television personality, 53, joked about the Oscar winner's comment by saying, "When you decide to work in television you lose control of a lot of things, foremost the way other people perceive you. So can it really be your fault? Are you really responsible if major Hollywood starlets dream...
LaTanya Richardson Says It's 'Easier' to Give Samuel L. Jackson Directing Notes Over Dinner
LaTanya Richardson Jackson is both wife and colleague to Samuel L. Jackson as the two prepare to open the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson. The actress and director, 72, is at the helm of the August Wilson play, which stars her husband, 73, alongside actor and former football pro John David Washington (who is also the son of Denzel Washington) and The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks.
Harry Styles Finally Spits Out Explanation For What Happened With Chris Pine
The singer/actor broke his silence about the controversial moment at the Venice Film Festival.
