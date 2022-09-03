Read full article on original website
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
Tom Cruise Pulls Another Fearsome Plane Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' Promo
Tom Cruise has pulled off yet another death-defying stunt in a leaked promo for his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The footage was reportedly shown during CinemaCon 2022 prior to the screening of Top Gun: Maverick and sees the actor hanging on to a red World War II Boeing-Stearman biplane with a camera pointed at him. Cruise begins by stating that he wishes he could be at CinemaCon and apologizes for the noise, before confirming that they are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible in South Africa. Another plane with director Christopher McQuarrie flies by and reminds Cruise that they need to continue filming as they will lose the light and are low on gas, prompting the actor to end his speech with a simple “See you at the movies” before the plane moves away.
On-Foot Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Since July, we’ve been offered both early and detailed looks of the latest project between A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand. Recently, the two have demanded attention from sneakerheads with an extremely limited Air Ship colorway, a much anticipated Air Jordan 4 and a luxe take found on the Air Jordan 2 “Airness.” Now, the Air Jordan 12 is the silhouette of choice to be outfitted in a premium A Ma Maniére style.
Gucci's Run Sneaker Gets Marble and Floral Makeovers
Gucci shows no sign of slowing down, with an upcoming runway show, Harry Styles collection launch, and the pressure of being the world’s hottest brand on its shoulders only encouraging more creativity from Alessandro Michele. Naturally, it has done what it does best: pack a bucketload of color and print into signature pieces, notably the contemporary Run sneaker.
Reenact Your Favorite 'Mobile Suit Gundam 00' Scenes With the Realistic Series Ptolemaios Container Diorama Kit
Premium Bandai is releasing a Realistic Series version of the Ptolemaios (Ptolemy) Container from Mobile Suit Gundam 00. This RENEWAL EDITION model — scale 1:144 — captures the transport ship in great detail with a premium paint job — complete with decals and battle-worn details. The hanger...
Original 'The Lord of the Rings' Cast Members Defend Diversity in 'The Rings of Power' After Complaints About Actors of Color
The cast of the original The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy have come to the defense of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, after the series received backlash regarding the actors of color in the cast. Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Sean Astin, who portrayed the...
NERF Crafts 'Star Trek' Starfleet Phaser Blasters
Following collaborations with Bungie for a four-foot Gjallarhorn blaster, Star Wars with an EE-3 Carbine Rifle Blaster, and Halo for its iconic Needler, NERF now readies another LMTD offering in partnership with Star Trek. Created to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Next Generation series, NERF reveals special takes on the Starfleet Type 3 Phaser rifle and Starfleet Type 2 Phaser pistol.
Doctor Doom Lands on the adidas Stan Smith
When considering adidas’ most notable collaborators, Kanye West tends to be one of the first names that come to mind. However, mass media and entertainment company Disney dwarves most of its peers in outreach. As key franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel have been utilized on. adidas. silhouettes...
'Minions' x Brain Dead Collab Debuts at Dover Street Market LA
Following the success of the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, Brain Dead and Minions come together for a special collaboration and installation at Dover Street Market Los Angeles. Highlighting the offerings are silver necklace charms and clips, featuring the Minions Dave, Bob, and Tim created by award-winning Zuni silversmith Veronica Poblano.
Audiences Spot 'House of the Dragon' CGI Mistake
Following a Starbucks cup being shown in Season 8, Episode 4 of Game of Thrones, audiences that watched the recent episode of House of the Dragon have now spotted a major CGI mistake. In Season 1, Episode 3, “Second of His Name,” a scene showing King Viserys handing a letter to a soldier features an element that was not handled by the VFX team during post-production.
Nike Air Rift "Triple Black" Is the Affordable Alternative to the Maison Margiela Tabi Toe
Has unveiled its latest colorway of its split-toe staple. Arriving in “Triple Black,” the Nike Air Rift is back for the Fall season. The shoe was originally debuted in 1996 and was the brand’s first shoe that promoted natural motion. The Air Rift was heavily inspired by Kenyan distance runners who often trained barefoot. The shoe has since been a cult classic, offering a silhouette shape that resembles that of the Margiela’s Tabi toe.
Official Images of the Nike Air Max 97 "Gold Bullet"
As 2023’s release schedule starts to materialize, looks to have its sights set on the Air Max 97 as a key model of interest. As 2022 has served as the 25th anniversary of the silhouette, the Swoosh is finishing its celebration with a retro of the classic “Silver Bullet” look. Supporting this, the complementary “Gold Bullet” look is expected to hit shelves in 2023.
MADSTORE UNDERCOVER Works With magma for GILAPPLE Keychains and Figures
The iconic UNDERCOVER GILAPPLE motif was first introduced as a symbol for Jun Takahashi‘s Spring/Summer 2009 season collection — encapsulating the relationship between the recurring characters GILLA and GRACE with human society. The apple lamp now resurfaces courtesy of a collaboration between MADSTORE UNDERCOVER, the brand’s sublabel looking to explore the dark pop world with more casual pieces, and magma, the artist unit formed by Jun Sugiyama and Kenichi Miyazawa.
Official Look at Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC Grey"
The Jordan Brand continues to expand its Air Jordan 1 offerings with the new release fo the upcoming low-tops in “UNC Grey.”. The shoe, which draws inspiration from the 2018 Union Jordan 1s is now arriving in a white, university blue, grey and sail colorway. The Air Jordan 1 Low is constructed in an all-white leather base, featuring grey and blue overlays. The grey is also used to highlight the Swoosh branding. The shoe keeps with the ever-popular split design seen on the Union AJ1s. The Air Jordan branding on the heel is highlighted in canary yellow, while other details including the padded tongue, aged midsole and a blue rubber outsole to round out the design.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Surpasses 'Black Panther' as Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Domestically
After overtaking Avengers: Infinity War last month, Top Gun: Maverick has now passed Black Panther as the fifth-highest-grossing film in the history of the domestic box office. The Tom Cruise-led movie returned to the top of the box office over Labor Day weekend, bringing in an additional $7.9 million USD...
Prime 1 Studio Materializes 'Batman Beyond' 1:3 Statue Based on Will Sliney's Concept Art
Shortly after unveiling a 1:3 scale statue of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, Prime 1 Studio is now expanding on the scaled series with the launch of Batman’s futuristic suit from Batman Beyond. To make it even more special, the design of the character draws directly from comic book artist Will Sliney’s concept art of the Caped Crusader.
Pro-Ject Debuts Sleek and Stark Pro S Turntable
After tapping Seth Rogan-founded Houseplant for a retro-styled turntable, the high-end audio purveyors at Pro-Ject are back with their latest in-house creation: a stark and sleek turntable that’s dubbed the Pro S. Minimalist in its design but maximalist in the quality of its build and sound, the Pro-S is a turntable created specifically for deep-pocketed audiophiles.
Black Bows Land on the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
And its expansive list of designers and collaborators have outfitted the Air Force 1 in countless looks. Whether it be covering the silhouette in Louis Vuitton detailing, introducing a new version of the model or combining it with another sneaker entirely, there’s no shortage of Air Force 1 rework approaches. First appearing in 2019, the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow has been a staple in the annual women’s footwear offerings from Nike.
Latest 'God of War: Ragnarok' Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Elemental Combat Moves
Shortly after releasing an exclusive look at the game’s new revamped combat mechanics with Game Informer, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have now tapped to release another look at God of War: Ragnarok‘s gameplay, this time focusing on Krato’s elemental moves. Just like the lead combat designers...
