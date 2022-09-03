Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge reveals whose ‘real’ home run record he’s chasing
Aaron Judge is looking to break the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris, but he is also eying another record. The New York Yankees may have been in a downward trajectory ever since returning from the All-Star break, but there is one constant — Aaron Judge. The star outfielder has been a home run-hitting machine, as he hit 55 home runs following his Sept. 7 game against the Minnesota Twins. That means he is getting that much closer to breaking the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat
These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
MLB・
Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason
As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
Juan Soto injury: Padres star leaves game after being hit by pitch
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto was removed from the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after getting hit with a pitch. The San Diego Padres were proclaimed the winners of the MLB trade deadline after they brought in huge names to make a run to the postseason, with their biggest player being outfielder Juan Soto. Things had not gone the way the Padres had expected since, especially with the Los Angeles Dodgers having a monstrous lead in the NL West. How could things get worse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley’s entrance could put even Edwin Diaz to shame
While Edwin Diaz’s entrance has captivated audiences, St. Louis Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley’s walk to the mound may give him a run for his money. In the past, Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees had one of the best entrances for a closing pitcher, as he jogged to the mound to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” In recent years, Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets has received praise for using “Narcos” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet as his entrance song. In fact, Trumpet actually played Diaz to the mound live from Citi Field!
