Lou P
4d ago

Too many rules that have nothing to do with safety….. Just let them race…. Stop making the cars all generic…… Boring……. Just give everybody a trophy already……

Morris Baker
4d ago

Whew !!! I thought it was really something serious , like faking a hate crime or something. Just ask Nooseboy Wallace.

Rick Hodges
4d ago

Sure like to know what the specific violation was. They said it had to do with the "intake manifold". My question how did this infraction not get discovered at the pre-inspection?It strikes me to disqualify a play off slot, it must have been a significant violation. There again why wasn't this discovered before the race? NASCAR needs to do a far better job during the pre-race inspections. This kind of stuff should be an embarrassment to them for not catching it!!

Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change

NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
NASCAR Rules Change: Darlington fire brings update

NASCAR has changed the rulebook in reaction to the fire at Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick’s race ended in a ball of flames as his car caught fire. View the new NASCAR rules below. For 2022, NASCAR released the...
TV ratings: Darlington, Portland, Dutch GP

At last, a full racing weekend uninterrupted by inclement weather. Darlington’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener averaged a 1.37 Nielsen rating and 2.341 million household viewers on USA, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was down slightly from last year’s Darlington race on the same weekend and time slot on now-defunct NBCSN, which averaged 1.43/2.458m.
Jones, Petty GMS bask in a win – and rue an opportunity missed

The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will live on as a triumph moment tinged with a sense of what could have been for Erik Jones and Petty GMS Motorsports. Jones, crew chief Dave Elenz and the No. 43 team won their first race on Sunday night. It was the second for Jones in the prestigious event but the first for Elenz as a Cup Series crew chief and for Maury Gallagher and his group that invested in Richard Petty’s team to go NASCAR Cup Series racing.
