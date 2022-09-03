ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: Cornerback Misun Kelley commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies added to their 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday when three-star cornerback Misun Kelley committed to the Hokies. Kelley is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback from D.W. Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina. While Kelley listed 16 offers, all but two were from non-Power 5 schools. However, Clemson, Auburn and Oklahoma were among the teams showing interest in Kelley but hadn’t extended an official offer at this time. Louisville did extend an offer to Kelley.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy