The Virginia Tech Hokies added to their 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday when three-star cornerback Misun Kelley committed to the Hokies. Kelley is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback from D.W. Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina. While Kelley listed 16 offers, all but two were from non-Power 5 schools. However, Clemson, Auburn and Oklahoma were among the teams showing interest in Kelley but hadn’t extended an official offer at this time. Louisville did extend an offer to Kelley.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO