LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Southside High's Hannah Mouton Makes School History With Touchdown Reception
Hannah Mouton is a pretty good athlete. The Southside High junior is one of the top basketball players in the state of Louisiana but she's now excelling in another sport.
Louisiana To Honor The Historic 2011 Cajun Football Team At Saturday’s Game
The Ragin’ Cajuns will take on Eastern Michigan this Saturday at home in the first nationally televised game of the year. Not only is the game being broadcasted nationally, but the game will air on the NFL Network. The Cajuns will also look to extend their nation-leading winning streak to 15, so it goes without saying that this is a special stage for the Cajuns.
magnoliareporter.com
Dunn and Ford will be featured on SEC Network
Former Magnolia High School basketball player Derrian Ford and one of his MHS teachers, Larry Dunn, will be featured during the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative. The initiative is part of an effort by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the College Football Playoffs (CFP) Foundation to support teachers and to bring awareness to the importance of education.
Acadiana Jockey Arrested for Allegedly Using Stimulator on Horse
A well-known jockey from Acadiana was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police's Gaming division. State Police officials say that 55-year-old Gerard Melancon of Scott was arrested for "unlawful stimulation of horses" (LA RS 4:175.D). He was then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Section D of...
UL Football Holding Flash Ticket Sale for this Saturday’s Game – Details
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is riding the longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games following their week 1 win over SLU last Saturday night. Louisiana (1-0) plays host to Eastern Michigan (1-0) this Saturday night at Cajun Field in a nationally televised contest airing on the NFL Network with a 6:00 kickoff.
Instagram Status of LSU’s Kayshon Boutte Speaks Volumes
LSU's wild season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome had so many crazy moments that it's hard to unpack it all the morning after. Despite multiple mistakes throughout the game, the Tigers found themselves in an improbable position to win in the final moments, only to lose in a gut-wrenching fashion.
KSLA
Shreveport student named among top middle school scientists in country
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student from Shreveport is among the top middle school scientists in the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS, the nation’s premier STEM competition for middle school students. Maya Trutschl, an 8th grade student at Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, was selected out of 1,807 of the...
KTAL
CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
So… What Happened With LSU On Sunday? – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
Death of Lafayette man marks 37th homicide in Caddo
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.
KTAL
Labor Day shooting ends 60 days without homicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport went 60 days without a homicide, the longest streak in decades, and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says its a credit to all the men and women in uniform. Until the fatal shooting of Kenneth Dotie on Labor Day, there were...
Downtown Shreveport Favorite Almost Ready to Reopen
With new owners, a new chef, a new sign, and a refreshed look, a beloved downtown Shreveport tavern is getting set to reopen. The Noble Savage has a new website, and a new, revised menu featuring some pretty fancy sounding fare. According to their website, the new menu features items...
Shreveport’s Latest Homicide Victim Named by Caddo Coroner
After two months without a homicide, violence broke out on Labor Day (9/5/22) in Shreveport. A man shot and mortally wounded in north Shreveport has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas, was shot just after 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North...
KTAL
Police ID 2 suspects in fatal N. Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified two suspects in a fatal shooting Monday in North Shreveport. Police say 20-year-old Jasmine Buckner and 44-year-old Jonathan Buckner are wanted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kendrick Dotie of Texas at the Northside Villas apartments on N. Market Street Monday afternoon.
KTAL
1 killed in N. Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Shreveport that took the life of a Texas man. Twenty-one-year-old Kendrick Dotie of Texas was taken to the hospital, where he died of his wounds 30 minutes later. It happened at the Northside Villas just off of N....
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
cenlanow.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
KSLA
Bossier Parish receiving $700k grant to improve Lake Bistineau, Parish Camp facilities
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After three years of work, Bossier Parish is finally receiving a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Water Conservation Fund. Bossier Parish received a notice of approval on Aug. 19 that the parish is set to receive $700,000 in...
KTBS
Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
KPEL 96.5
