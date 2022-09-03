ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana To Honor The Historic 2011 Cajun Football Team At Saturday’s Game

The Ragin’ Cajuns will take on Eastern Michigan this Saturday at home in the first nationally televised game of the year. Not only is the game being broadcasted nationally, but the game will air on the NFL Network. The Cajuns will also look to extend their nation-leading winning streak to 15, so it goes without saying that this is a special stage for the Cajuns.
LAFAYETTE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Dunn and Ford will be featured on SEC Network

Former Magnolia High School basketball player Derrian Ford and one of his MHS teachers, Larry Dunn, will be featured during the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative. The initiative is part of an effort by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the College Football Playoffs (CFP) Foundation to support teachers and to bring awareness to the importance of education.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KPEL 96.5

Acadiana Jockey Arrested for Allegedly Using Stimulator on Horse

A well-known jockey from Acadiana was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police's Gaming division. State Police officials say that 55-year-old Gerard Melancon of Scott was arrested for "unlawful stimulation of horses" (LA RS 4:175.D). He was then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Section D of...
SCOTT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Instagram Status of LSU’s Kayshon Boutte Speaks Volumes

LSU's wild season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome had so many crazy moments that it's hard to unpack it all the morning after. Despite multiple mistakes throughout the game, the Tigers found themselves in an improbable position to win in the final moments, only to lose in a gut-wrenching fashion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTAL

CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
KPEL 96.5

So… What Happened With LSU On Sunday? – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTAL

Labor Day shooting ends 60 days without homicide in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport went 60 days without a homicide, the longest streak in decades, and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says its a credit to all the men and women in uniform. Until the fatal shooting of Kenneth Dotie on Labor Day, there were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Police ID 2 suspects in fatal N. Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified two suspects in a fatal shooting Monday in North Shreveport. Police say 20-year-old Jasmine Buckner and 44-year-old Jonathan Buckner are wanted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kendrick Dotie of Texas at the Northside Villas apartments on N. Market Street Monday afternoon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 killed in N. Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Shreveport that took the life of a Texas man. Twenty-one-year-old Kendrick Dotie of Texas was taken to the hospital, where he died of his wounds 30 minutes later. It happened at the Northside Villas just off of N....
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
MARRERO, LA
KTBS

Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
HAUGHTON, LA
