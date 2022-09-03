Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: The discovery of friends’ special value
Years ago, I was one of about a dozen students who spent a spring weekend in East Harlem, becoming acquainted with the largely Puerto Rican neighborhood where we’d be counselors in a summer program for children. The first night I went out to call my brother. Approaching the well-lit phone booth, I suddenly felt scared and vulnerable, talking briefly and hurrying back to the safety of the apartment. Previously I’d spent time in diverse urban areas, but never like this one with its massive, initially forbidding brownstones and rep for gang warfare vividly portrayed in “West Side Story.”
wiltonbulletin.com
Greenwich Hospital president (opinion): Cancer center answers needs of community
While COVID-19 has dominated the news coverage of health care, a positive story that has simultaneously unfolded is the remarkable transformation in cancer care. With advancements in technology, and a spate of new clinical trials and therapies, what was inconceivable even five years ago is now possible today. While the incidence of cancer is indeed rising — particularly here in Connecticut — as a society we have far more treatment options to extend and enhance human life when a diagnosis is made.
wiltonbulletin.com
Oktoberfest season in CT kicks off with Brass City Brew & 'Que Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brass City Brew & 'Que kicks off Connecticut's fall beer fests for this season, letting Nutmeggers try hundreds of different types of beers all in one place. The event, which is celebrating its 16th anniversary, returns to Library Park in Waterbury on Saturday.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
wiltonbulletin.com
Concern mounts over drought in Wilton
WILTON — A particularly wet Tuesday could not quell the unease of town officials who are dealing with the effects of a drought that has lasted over a month. “We are very concerned about the ongoing drought,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said Tuesday. “Today and tomorrow’s rainfall will not be enough to make up for the lack of rain over the last several months.”
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Quigley (opinion): The moral dilemma of ‘gotcha’ reporting in Greenwich
The recent video of the Cos Cob School assistant principal went viral, made national newscasts, and places our school system in an unfortunate light. There is widespread acknowledgment that the comments made in the video displayed a lack of judgment and do not reflect the values of our community or those we expect from our school administrators. The discriminatory nature of his remarks is unacceptable to us all and the resulting anger is justified. However, just as important, and equally disturbing but lost in the focus on the content, is how this information was obtained.
wiltonbulletin.com
With five Bloomfield census tracts lacking in trees, environmental advocates prepare to plant 80 more
BLOOMFIELD — When it comes to greenery, five census tracts in Bloomfield are short on trees, according to the American Forests Tree Index. Luckily, a group of local environmental activists launched a Trees for Bloomfield initiative with plans to bring 80 trees to yards in Bloomfield starting this fall.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Noise regulations must be enforced on state roads
We who live in close proximity of the intersection of Routes 42 and 63 in Bethany CT request, no demand, that the state of Connecticut start enforcing traffic laws and also laws that control vehicle noise limits. Most of us have lived in this area for many years. The road...
wiltonbulletin.com
How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’
STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
