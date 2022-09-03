Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Park lot and street closures begin for festival weekend
Closures began Wednesday in downtown Bristol as prep work for the 21st Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion kicks into full gear heading into Friday. Parking lot closures began Wednesday afternoon with the closing of the L.C. King lot. The library parking lot on Piedmont Avenue closes at 6 a.m. Thursday with the start of more downtown parking lot and street closures continuing throughout Thursday and into Friday morning.
heraldcourier.com
No good bids means city will pay regular rate to dump its garbage after landfill closes
BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol Virginia expects to pay gate rate at another landfill when its trucks begin delivering city trash there next week, City Manager Randy Eads said Tuesday. The city will become a paying customer elsewhere because its embattled city landfill will no longer accept trash – either...
heraldcourier.com
Organization helps residents through the 'Blackberry Winters' of life
It had never crossed the mind of Teri Crawford-Brown to start a nonprofit organization four years ago. The wife and mother of three sons was leading a busy life, working as a nurse at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Virginia, where she cared for a community of residents who made their homes in the Appalachian mountains of Southwest Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
Downtown businesses strategize to cater to Rhythm & Roots crowds
Downtown businesses are preparing for the influx of thousands of people for this weekend’s Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival with very different strategies. This will be the first Bristol Rhythm and Roots festival for Cheap Thrills Records, whose owner Wyatt Lilly expects a lot of foot traffic into his store, and has plans for the weekend that include in-store deals to a special section in the store for records by musicians who have been a part of Rhythm and Roots, past and present.
heraldcourier.com
Youngkin to serve as Grand Marshal for Food City 300 race
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 16. “We’re very excited to have Gov. Glenn Youngkin serving as Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary Food City 300,” Steven...
heraldcourier.com
Washington County Library to set up story panels at The Meadows
Abingdon’s Town Council passed a resolution Tuesday night to improve traffic safety. The resolution in support of the Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program means the town will apply for grants to gain new road guides, flashing yellow arrows and pedestrian crossings. The Virginia Department of Transportation directs the safety...
heraldcourier.com
City to build new fire station
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee is getting a new fire station to serve the east end of town. City Council approved a resolution Tuesday awarding a $3,992,400 construction bid and authorized a construction agreement for the station, which will serve as a replacement for the aged No. 2 station currently located at 1109 King College Road.
heraldcourier.com
Bluff City gets American Rescue Plan funds to complete water and sewer system repairs
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The Bluff City Town Council held public interviews for a vacant position on the board during its meeting Tuesday night, but did not make a decision about filling the opening after not asking either candidate any questions. The two candidates who presented themselves to be...
heraldcourier.com
Downtown residents get front-row seat to Rhythm & Roots festival
As the Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival approaches, Bristolians who live in downtown Bristol are ready for a weekend of non-stop music and activity. Karen Hester, who lives in a loft above her store, the Southern Churn, has already stocked up on groceries and has no plans to leave the footprint of Rhythm & Roots during the weekend.
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES | Castlewood’s 49 Winchester play BR&RR on Saturday
Make welcome country music royalty. Tucker returns to Bristol on Friday, Sept. 9. She’ll sing “Delta Dawn” and more from the State Street Stage at 9 p.m. during the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. A star on the country stage since the age of 13, Tucker’s since elevated to legendary status.
heraldcourier.com
Bristol Tennessee city manager announces retirement
Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah is stepping down. Sorah announced his retirement near the end of Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “This month I’ll celebrate my 68th birthday, and it’s time for my wife and I to begin to think about the next chapter and what that means for us together,” Sorah said. “With that in mind, it’s time for City Council to begin their search for a new city manager.”
heraldcourier.com
Bristol Tennessee counsel says landfill should be declared a 'public nuisance'
Attorneys for Bristol Tennessee filed a sharply worded memorandum in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia last week opposing Bristol Virginia’s partial motion to dismiss part of a lawsuit regarding the Virginia landfill. Bristol Tennessee filed its complaint in late May and both sides are operating under a June...
heraldcourier.com
First of three candidate forums is Wednesday night
BRISTOL, Va. – City voters will have three opportunities to meet and hear from City Council and School Board candidates, starting Wednesday. The Bristol Chamber of Commerce will host a forum Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at the School Board office on Lee Street so voters can meet and learn more about the candidates. A total of four seats will appear on the ballot. In the contested race for three seats, incumbents Randy Alvis and Steven Fletcher are seeking re-election but long-time incumbent Randy White is not.
heraldcourier.com
Rosanne Cash to make first appearance in Bristol Sunday - 'It's time'
Rosanne Cash was born almost exactly six months before the first hit in the long and storied career of her father, Johnny Cash. Now she’s in her 67th year, and prepared to make her first appearance in Bristol. Rosanne Cash headlines the final day of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. See her Sunday on the State Street Stage at 5:15 p.m.
heraldcourier.com
Dowell chosen as next CEO of BTES
The Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Clayton Dowell, current BTES Vice President of Engineering, as the next chief executive officer of the organization Tuesday. The board retained outside consultant services to conduct a rigorous and comprehensive nationwide search. Extensive interviews were conducted before...
heraldcourier.com
School Board candidates discuss why they are running in first forum
BRISTOL, Va. – Candidates for the city School Board answered questions Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. Five people will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in two separate races. Four people are seeking three seats for four-year terms – incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher and challengers Steven Gobble Jr. and Vanessa Guffey. The fifth, Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in her bid to serve the remaining two years for her seat, held since the retirement of former chairman Tyrone Foster.
heraldcourier.com
If Dallas Wayne wasn't playing at Rhythm & Roots, he would go anyway
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Johnny Paycheck’s “Apartment #9” awaits a quarter in the jukebox downstairs in the home of Dallas Wayne. Six records from Johnny Bush await the same fate. Meanwhile, Wayne sat upstairs in his studio. Gleamingly buoyant, Henderson guitar in hand, he sang “She,” which years...
heraldcourier.com
Local Briefs: E&H drops first SAC soccer matches
The Emory & Henry women’s soccer team made its South Atlantic Conference debut on Wednesday, facing NCAA Division II No. 10 ranked Catawba, falling 7-0 to the Indians. Helen Frazier had Emory & Henry’s lone shot on goal, while Natalie Capone had 13 saves in goals. Hannah Dunn...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps pick up first SAC victory
Virginia High graduate Camden Jones had seven digs, six kills and three blocks and Hannah Watson added nine kills and five blocks to lead Emory & Henry to its first South Atlantic Conference victory with a 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15 win over the University of Virginia’s College Wise on Tuesday night at the King Center.
