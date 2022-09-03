ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby. Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, charged with damaging CTA property twice

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for damaging CTA property twice last August on the South Side. Richmael Sanders, 22, is accused of punching and shattering a window on CTA property on Aug. 12 in the first block of East 79th Street, police said. Police said Sanders was...
legalreader.com

Chicago Counties File Suit Against Walgreens, Kroger & Other Pharmacies

Several Chicago area counties pursue litigation against opioid-dispensing pharmacies. Nineteen Illinois counties have filed a lawsuit against some of the largest pharmacies chains in the nation, including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Walmart, alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic and overdose crisis by neglecting to properly monitor and report suspicious orders. The plaintiffs in the pharmacy lawsuit include all counties in the Chicago area except for Lake County, and the suit was filed in Cook County. A spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the area is represented by a separate law firm and is considering pursuing its own case.
fox32chicago.com

2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder

CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital, after he was shot several times Tuesday night in Englewood.Police said the boy was walking near 68th and Normal, when two people got out of a car and started shooting, before fleeing the scene.The boy was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.No one was in custody Wednesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
Fox News

2 die in Illinois house explosion

Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. The identities of the two...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said. He was transported to the Loyola...
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
