FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
'Pickleball Mania' hits Chicago: Park District to build 50 new courts in the next 3 yearsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda Maren
cbs4indy.com
Man who mailed meth and heroin from California to Indiana sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case. Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine.
Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby. Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
wlsam.com
Will the SAFE-T Act make Illinois safer or raise crime rates across the state?
Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says there is no fast track way to do justice, but the proponents of the SAFE-T Act think otherwise. Glasgow talks with the Steve Cochran Show about why abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional, how the SAFE-T Act will negatively affect Illinois and why crime is not a social experiment.
Chicago police: Uber Eats driver carjacked at gunpoint on West Side
Three suspects carjacked an Uber Eats driver at gunpoint in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man engaged in COVID-relief fraud while out on bond for firearm charge: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison last week for illegally possessing a loaded handgun, and fraudulently obtaining a small business loan under the CARES Act. Tyjuan Lighthall, 25, was riding in a vehicle in Rogers Park on Jan. 17, 2019 and...
South Chicago shooting: 3 being questioned for quadruple shooting over Labor Day weekend, CPD says
CPD are questioning three people in connection to a quadruple shooting that killed two people in South Chicago over Labor Day weekend.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, charged with damaging CTA property twice
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for damaging CTA property twice last August on the South Side. Richmael Sanders, 22, is accused of punching and shattering a window on CTA property on Aug. 12 in the first block of East 79th Street, police said. Police said Sanders was...
Cannabis advocates, business owners in Illinois warn state's program is 'on the verge of collapse'
Cannabis equity advocates and business owners are warning that Illinois' social equity program is "on the verge of collapse."
legalreader.com
Chicago Counties File Suit Against Walgreens, Kroger & Other Pharmacies
Several Chicago area counties pursue litigation against opioid-dispensing pharmacies. Nineteen Illinois counties have filed a lawsuit against some of the largest pharmacies chains in the nation, including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Walmart, alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic and overdose crisis by neglecting to properly monitor and report suspicious orders. The plaintiffs in the pharmacy lawsuit include all counties in the Chicago area except for Lake County, and the suit was filed in Cook County. A spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the area is represented by a separate law firm and is considering pursuing its own case.
Chicago shooting on Red Line train critically injures 1, CPD says
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday evening.
Three more buses of migrants arrive in Chicago, sent by Gov. Abbott; How you can help
Three more busloads of migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday afternoon.
Illinois Governor Calls for Changes After “Awful” Reports of Abuse at Developmental Center
Gov. J.B. Pritzker resisted, but did not rule out, a call to close Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in southern Illinois after we found widespread problems.
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital, after he was shot several times Tuesday night in Englewood.Police said the boy was walking near 68th and Normal, when two people got out of a car and started shooting, before fleeing the scene.The boy was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.No one was in custody Wednesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
Chicago man arrested after loading a handgun on CTA Red Line near Sox-35th Street station
A Chicago man was arrested Sunday for loading a gun on a CTA Red Line train. Chicago police said it happened near the Sox-35th Street station. Private security noticed the suspect smoking and loading a handgun while on the train.
2 die in Illinois house explosion
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. The identities of the two...
Missing pregnant Chicago woman located safely, reunited with family
A missing pregnant woman who had been reported missing has been located safely, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said. He was transported to the Loyola...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
