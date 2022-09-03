Read full article on original website
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
104.1 WIKY
Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found
The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
advantagenews.com
Ride supports Make-A-Wish
The 8th annual Ride for Wishes will roll through the region on Saturday September 17. It’s a fundraiser for Make A Wish of Southern Illinois and while many motorcycles are expected, the ride is open to any and all vehicles. Proceeds will help make wishes come true for children dealing with life threatening illnesses.
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
advantagenews.com
IDOT wrapping up big area projects
It’s been a busy 2022 for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the Riverbend, with three big projects either done or close to it. One project that has been going on most of the year is the Route 140 repave between Alton and Bethalto, which is done with the exception of a couple of areas that need patching.
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
advantagenews.com
I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana
Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
advantagenews.com
Grafton Mayor looks toward fall
Tourism is the lifeblood for the City of Grafton, and even though the summer season wrapped up with the Labor Day weekend, there is still plenty do, according to the mayor. The various bed and breakfasts are open year-round, as are many of the restaurants and bars. Mike Morrow says there’s plenty of family friendly and free things to do as well.
advantagenews.com
Volunteers still needed for Alton clean-up Sept. 10
The fall edition of the Alton City-Wide Litter Clean-Up takes place Saturday. Everyone in the community is invited to participate on September 10 from 9am-noon. Volunteers can simply pick up litter in their own neighborhoods on their own or get involved with a wider group clean-up effort. Pride Incorporated Executive...
advantagenews.com
Bonnie Tiemann
Bonlyn “Bonnie” Roth Tiemann, born October 11th, 1940 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, in Godfrey, Illinois at her home. She was a joyous and youthful 81 years old. Bonnie was a gracious wife and homemaker with her husband of 60 years, Fred Tiemann. Loved by many and a true inspiration to all who knew her, Bonnie was a lifelong giver and bright light, known for her vivacious demeanor and bottomless well of willingness to help others from a place of love.
advantagenews.com
Iline Gilliam
Iline Estella Gilliam, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born June 23, 1939 in Madison, Illinois, a daughter of the late Virgil E. and Beatrice M. (Reynolds) Hughes. She married Floyd E. Gilliam on October 6, 1956 at the former Word of Life Tabernacle in Madison, Illinois and he survives. She was a longtime faithful member of the Berryman Assembly of God Church in Steelville, Missouri where she served as a Ladies Ministry leader for many years. She is also a member and enjoyed attending Calvary Life Church in Granite City. Iline had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing throughout her life, she cherished babysitting for her grandchildren and enjoyed her days of crocheting, reading and drawing. In addition to her beloved husband of nearly 66 years, she is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda R. and David Kessler of Granite City, M. Darlene and Glenn Allmeyer of O’Fallon, Missouri and Melissa M. and Eric Marcus of Granite City; grandchildren, six grandchildren, Sarah and Albert Forrester, Eric Marcus II, Jake Marcus, Grace Marcus, Stephanie Kessler and Elana White; six great grandchildren, Hallie, Wyatt, Ella and Rhett Forrester and Peyton and Lily White; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marlene and Rev. John Slade of Steelville, Missouri and Marie James of Marble Hill, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Louise Hughes of Marble Hill, Missouri and Opal Mincher of Steelville, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, a grandson, Jerod White; an infant grandson, Evan James; five brothers and four sisters-in-law, Everett Hughes, Pete and Helen Hughes, Frank and Mary Ann Hughes, Harold and Hilda Hughes and Bill and Mary Jane Hughes and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Delores and Ray Brown. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Graveside services will be held at the Skaggs Cemetery in Steelville, Missouri on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12:00 noon. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.
advantagenews.com
Gary Price
Gary Lee Price, 69, died at 6:05 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at River Crossing of Edwardsville. He was born on June 30, 1953 in East Saint Louis, Illinois, one of two children born to the late Carl Richard and Mildred Josephine (Kitson) Price. Gary spent the early years of...
advantagenews.com
Alice Rogers
Alice Corine Rogers, 86, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at her home with her family by her side on September 5, 2022. Alice was born to the late, Robert E. and Alla May (Adams) Baker on July 25, 1936 in Ruskin, Tennessee. She and William Houston Rogers were married on April 2, 1954 and celebrated 68 years of marriage.
advantagenews.com
Troy Bryant
Troy Michael Bryant, 72, formerly of Bunker Hill, passed away at 10:12 a.m. Monday, September 5, 2022 at Bria of Godfrey. Born Aug. 21, 1950 in Wood River, he was a son of Erbie Alfred Bryant, Sr. and Evelyn Dorothy (Paul) Bryant. Troy enjoyed working crossword puzzles. Survivors include his...
KMOV
3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight
MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
advantagenews.com
Online fundraiser for Alton Memorial Foundation
The annual Duck Pluckers fundraiser for the Alton Memorial Hospital Health Services Foundation is this Saturday and while in-person seating is sold out, you can still support the effort to buy a new ambulance. The goal this year is to raise $140,000 which will cover the cost for a new Alton Memorial ambulance to serve the community.
advantagenews.com
Your Event Center & Your Boutique Hotel
Your browser does not support the audio element. Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen join the show to chat about the rebranding of the WOW event centers and hotel with a new name and plans for a possible bed and breakfast in Alton.
advantagenews.com
Melvin Coakley
Melvin L. Coakley, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:56 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born January 12, 1942 in Jerseyville, Illinois, a son of the late Robert Lee and Robbie Darlene (Cheek) Coakley. He married Donna J. (Pratt) Coakley on September 30, 2005 in Granite City and she survives. The United States Air Force veteran proudly served his country with 20 years of faithful and honorable service. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2004 with 20 years of dedicated service in Granite City as a carrier and janitor. Melvin was a member of the Granite City Eagles Aerie #1126 and the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He loved playing cards, motorcycle rides, watching St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and his days of traveling. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Sherry Coakley of Granite City, Donna and Larry Dunn of Granite City and Robbie Coakley of Granite City; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joanne Coakley of Collinsville; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carole Sue (Farley) Coakley; two sons, David Paul and Robert Carl; a grandson, Cody Lee; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Rodger and Jannis and David.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
Brewbound.com
Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History
This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”
