Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Rating News
Ohio State and Notre Dame was the most hyped matchup of Week 1 of the college football season. The game produced TV ratings to match that status. According to Show Buzz Daily, 10.5 million people tuned in to watch No. 2 Ohio State earn a 21-10 win over the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish in primetime on Saturday night.
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame
Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
Guard George Washington III decommits from Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star guard George Washington III announced Monday morning he is de-committing from Ohio State. The Louisville-native wrote on his Twitter page he will not join the Buckeyes men’s basketball team. In November, Washington III chose Ohio State over Louisville, Tennessee, and Auburn as the 2023 basketball class is down to three […]
Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral
There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye. The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday. For some reason, a deranged soul decided it...
Video: Large crowd, fights after local high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Great sportsmanship star of local football game
While some athletes and coaches take a "win at all costs " approach to sports, a local high school football player is being saluted for a display of empathy not often seen on the gridiron.
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guardians Farm Report: Davenport Deals Complete Game Shutout For Lake County Sunday
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
Watch Ohio State Marching Band get jazzy with first halftime performance of 2022 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Best Damn Band in the Land was back at it on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, dazzling fans with with a jazzy display. As part of their “Buckeye Jazz Café” halftime show, the band played three songs , including ‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ ‘On Fire’ and ‘Channel One Suite.’ The band created formations that included the titles of two of the songs, as well as two trumpeters whaling away.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
614now.com
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
Cleveland National Air Show goes on despite rain and late grounding of the Blue Angels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland National Air Show forged on Sunday, even as light rain and heavy clouds over Burke Lakefront Airport threatened the start of the second of three flying days over the Labor Day weekend and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels were forced to cancel their performance because of unsafe flying conditions.
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
Comments / 0