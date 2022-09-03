7 College Quarterbacks for Detroit Lions to Watch

Identifying which quarterbacks could be drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions offense is now being led by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

At his annual media session ahead of the regular season, general manager Brad Holmes indicated Johnson has an eye for evaluating offensive talent.

"When I first got here and he was coaching tight ends and hearing his command in that room, and how he related to the players, and then he started getting into collaborative meetings about personnel and with the Draft and free agency and him really having an eye for talent and really having -- he really knows how to evaluate," said Holmes. "And so with all of that, and then when we made the switch about mid-way last year and Dan (Campbell) can’t rave about him enough. And so, when he got his opportunity, I was all in. I was jacked for him. He’s been everything that I would have expected. I think it’s a great marriage between him and (Jared) Goff, and I think you guys can see the results so far that he’s had.”

Over the course of the college football season, these are the potential quarterbacks Johnson and the scouting department must continue to evaluate, as Detroit could be in the market to draft a quarterback in 2023.

1.) CJ Stroud

A potential candidate to land as the top pick overall, the talented signal-caller finished last season passing for 4,435 and 44 touchdowns for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

His 71.9% completion rate highlighted his accuracy and ability to read opposing defenses at a very high level.

As a first-year starter, Stroud also demonstrated an ability to extend plays with his legs, a trait that will certainly appeal to NFL talent evaluators.

2.) Bryce Young

The Lions could reunite Young with wideout Jameson Williams, who both starred playing for head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In 2021, Young tallied 4,872 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His completion rate was 66.9%

Scouts have raved about Young's decision-making, instincts and accuracy.

On film, he appears to anticipate pressure well and has the ability to deliver the football from a wide variety of different arm angles.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

3.) Grayson McCall

The Coastal Carolina signal-caller stands at 6-foot-3 and 210-pounds.

McCall is heralded for his high football IQ and ability to effectively complete passes, even while scrambling outside of the pocket.

According to NFL Draft Bible , "McCall’s arm talent is above average and would play in the NFL. He’s able to throw outside the numbers with velocity and get the ball to the target on time. Was asked to command the short-intermediate parts of the field and had good ball placement. He has the ability to win within the pocket, feels pressure and steps up to deliver throws. Does a good job slipping out of sacks."

4.) Anthony Richardson

Simply put, Richardson is a rare physical specimen playing the position of quarterback.

While quite raw, scouts have noticed the pure raw talent when turning on the film of the Florida Gators quarterback.

Richardson has an NFL arm, as the football jumps out of his arm and gets on the receivers quickly.

His performances against Florida State and South Florida were written about extensively, as the 6-foot-4, 240-pound signal-caller flashed his arm, size and athleticism.

5.) Tanner McKee

There is a growing buzz surrounding Stanford's signal-caller, as the 6-foot-6, 227-pound standout puts the football where receivers and tight ends can make plays.

His arm strength and ability to maneuver the football into tight windows has put him on the radar of several NFL teams.

“We're bringing in some new concepts and we have a lot of guys who have been hurt that I feel like I have good timing with who are coming back -- a lot very talented wide receivers, running backs, O-linemen, we didn't really lose anybody on the offensive side of the ball,” McKee said, via FanNation's Cowbell Corner . “Our expectation is to put up 40-50 points per game. We're not going to settle for anything less. We feel like we have that capability and we should be able to do that.”

6.) Jake Haener

Widely considered the Mountain West's most exciting signal-caller, Haener started his 2021 campaign by tossing for more than 300 yards in his first six starts.

He finished 2021 tossing for 4,096 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions for Fresno State.

His film indicated a quarterback who can make difficult throws, but also has the ability to stand in the pocket and deliver the football to his intended targets.

Ball placement and precision will be the biggest aspect of his game to watch for throughout the 2022 season.

7.) Tyler Van Dyke

The Mario Cristobal era has begun in Miami.

Against Pittsburgh last year, Van Dyke tossed for 426 yards with three touchdowns and one pick, in a 38-34 victory.

Widely considered an emerging draft sleeper, the talented quarterback may have the best arm in college football.

At 6-foot-4, 224-pounds, Van Dyke can elude defenders in the pocket and most of the time delivers strikes, even in the face of heavy pressure.

Honorable mentions

Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Devin Leary, NC State

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Clayton Tune, Houston

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Ben Bryant, Cincinnati

Will Levis, Kentucky