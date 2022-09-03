We tend to buy cars that fit our lives. A large family will rely on a minivan or a seven-seat SUV. YouTube vlogger MKBHD went onto his new channel Auto Focus and drove the $110,000 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup truck for a week. A recent college grad wants something fun and reliable. And a contractor or a landscaper will go for the utilitarian pickup truck. It's telling, then, that MKBHD couldn’t pin down the target audience for this ridiculously large vehicle (watch the video here). If it barely fits into a parking spot, how does it fit into the life of an average buyer?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO