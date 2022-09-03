Read full article on original website
Markets brace for Truss’s energy package; ECB poised for large rate hike – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as fears of higher borrowing drove the pound to its lowest since 1985
US News and World Report
Toyota, Honda and Nissan Decarbonisation Efforts Lagging, Greenpeace Study Says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor CO ranked at the bottom of a new Greenpeace study on 10 automakers' efforts to tackle climate change, the environmental group said on Thursday. Greenpeace ranked Toyota last out of the top 10 automakers in sales...
London TV Screenings Sets 17 Distributors & 2023 Dates; Mediaset/ZDF German Cop Dramas; Bavaria Fiction Hire – Global Briefs
London TV Screenings Sets 17 Distributors & 2023 Dates The annual London TV Screenings distributor gathering has set dates, with 17 distributors joining founder members All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Entertainment One, Fremantle and ITV Studios from Monday 27 February to March 3. The third event gives numerous distributors the chance to showcase catalogs to buyers via a series of events a few weeks prior to Mip TV in Cannes. Joining the five founding members are Abacus Media Rights, About Premium Content, Beyond Rights, Blue Ant Media, Bossanova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, FIFTH SEASON, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, NBCUniversalFormats, Paramount...
Darktrace shares slump after takeover talks collapse
Shares in Darktrace, the British artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, slumped by 30% after US private-equity firm Thoma Bravo walked away from a potential takeover of the business, whose founder, Mike Lynch, is fighting extradition to the US on fraud charges. Despite full-year results that showed an increase in sales,...
US News and World Report
Supply Constraints Delaying U.S. Solar Sector's Boom From New Climate Law -Market Report
(Reuters) - U.S. solar energy project developers will struggle to access equipment supplies for at least the next year, delaying their ability to tap generous new subsidies, because panel imports are being stalled by a new law banning goods from China's Xinjiang region over forced-labor concerns, according to a report published on Thursday.
US News and World Report
French Prosecutors Probe Philips Respirator Recall, France Info Reports
PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris Prosecutor's Office has opened a preliminary investigation into a respiratory devices recall by Dutch medical device maker Philips, French media outlet France Info reported on Thursday. The Prosecutor's Office could not immediately be reached for comment. A Philips spokesperson could not immediately confirm the report...
US News and World Report
T-Mobile Sells Wireline Business to Cogent for $1, Expects Hefty Charge
(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc is doubling down on 5G services after it struck a deal on Wednesday to sell its wireline business to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for $1, while taking a $1 billion charge on the transaction. The deal includes a $700 million contract under which Cogent will...
US News and World Report
YouTuber MKBHD Lives With the New Hummer EV Pickup Truck
We tend to buy cars that fit our lives. A large family will rely on a minivan or a seven-seat SUV. YouTube vlogger MKBHD went onto his new channel Auto Focus and drove the $110,000 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup truck for a week. A recent college grad wants something fun and reliable. And a contractor or a landscaper will go for the utilitarian pickup truck. It's telling, then, that MKBHD couldn’t pin down the target audience for this ridiculously large vehicle (watch the video here). If it barely fits into a parking spot, how does it fit into the life of an average buyer?
